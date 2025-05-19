May 19, 2025 5:21 PM हिंदी

NDA has earned Bihar’s trust through development, no alliance can alter that: BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday said the merging of former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh's party with Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) will not alter the NDA's established trust in Bihar.

Jaiswal expressed confidence in the ruling NDA's position in Bihar, citing the alliance’s track record in governance and development. He dismissed the political manoeuvres of rivals, saying they would have no impact on the NDA’s popularity in the state.

“NDA has earned the trust of Bihar's people through its work. Who joins hands with whom doesn’t matter. Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Bihar has seen unprecedented development. The per capita income has increased from Rs 7,000 to Rs 66,000, and the development budget has grown from Rs 20,000 crore to Rs 3 lakh crore. The people recognise this and will elect NDA candidates peacefully,” Jaiswal said.

Earlier on Sunday, former Union Minister Ramchandra Prasad Singh, popularly known as RCP Singh, joined hands with his long-time detractor Prashant Kishor and merged his little-known Aap Sabki Awaaz Party with the latter’s JSP.

On the controversy surrounding Trinamool Congress’ decision to withdraw former cricketer Yusuf Pathan’s name from all-party delegations' global outreach against terrorism, Jaiswal accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of political insecurity.

“It is unfortunate that even international representation is politicised in this country. When Narasimha Rao sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee to the UN, it wasn’t a party matter, it was about the country. Yusuf Pathan has a global appeal in Commonwealth countries. But if Mamata Banerjee senses anyone's growing popularity, they instantly become her enemy. That’s why TMC removed his name,” he said.

Jaiswal also supported India's recent decision to impose restrictions on imports of plastic and ready-made garments from Bangladesh.

“Absolutely, this step was necessary. If Bangladesh charges India 80 per cent duty on its goods but levies 180 per cent on Indian goods coming from Tripura to Kolkata, that’s unfair. If Bangladesh wants to benefit from India's infrastructure, it must offer the same access and tax parity,” he said.

