NCERT introduces chapters on war heroes Manekshaw, Usman & Sharma

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) In a significant move to foster patriotism and impart lessons on bravery and sacrifice, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced chapters on three legendary Indian war heroes, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Brigadier Mohammad Usman, and Major Somnath Sharma, in its new academic curriculum.

These additions are part of a broader initiative to integrate the legacy of the National War Memorial into school education.

The lives of these military icons will now be taught in Class VIII (English), Class VIII (Urdu), and Class VII (Urdu), respectively, according to a release by the Ministry of Defence on Thursday.

The new chapters aim to provide students with inspirational narratives of courage, leadership, and duty. Field Marshal Manekshaw, India’s first officer to be conferred the rank of Field Marshal, is celebrated for his strategic brilliance and leadership during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Brigadier Mohammad Usman, posthumously awarded the Mahavir Chakra, sacrificed his life during the 1947-48 Kashmir conflict. Major Somnath Sharma, India’s first recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, was martyred in the Battle of Badgam, bravely defending Srinagar from Pakistani intruders.

These additions are part of the Ministry of Defence’s collaboration with the Ministry of Education and NCERT to popularise the National War Memorial (NWM) among young learners. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 25, 2019, the NWM at India Gate stands as a solemn tribute to the country’s fallen heroes.

It also aims to instil values of resilience, empathy, national pride, and civic responsibility among students.

In a related development earlier, NCERT announced its plan to include ‘Operation Sindoor’—India's swift and strategic response to the deadly Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives. The inclusion of ‘Operation Sindoor’ is expected to provide students with a contemporary understanding of national security and the evolving role of India’s armed forces.

--IANS

sas/dan