February 26, 2026 8:34 PM हिंदी

T20 WC: Mark’Ram’ builds India’s ‘Setu’ of hope with win over West Indies!

Mark’Ram’ builds India’s ‘Setu’ of hope with win over West Indies in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) In a twist few Indian fans would have expected, South Africa captain Aiden Markram ended up playing a key role in keeping India's hopes alive in the semifinal race at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Markram produced a skipper’s knock of 82 off 46 balls and led from the front as South Africa defeated West Indies by nine wickets in a crucial encounter on Thursday. His composed innings anchored the Proteas’ chase and ensured they stayed firmly in control of the contest.

While the victory strengthened South Africa’s own campaign, its impact was felt strongly in the Indian camp. A West Indies win would have complicated India’s qualification equation, but South Africa’s emphatic triumph ensured that India’s hopes remain very much alive.

The equation is now straightforward for India: win the remaining matches. Victories against Zimbabwe and the West Indies would secure a place in the semifinals.

For Indian fans following the game closely, the South Africa–West Indies clash had become almost as important as the home side's own fixtures. When the Proteas sealed the win, social media quickly erupted with appreciation for Markram and his team.

Many supporters celebrated the moment with clever wordplay inspired by Ram Setu, the legendary bridge built by Lord Rama in the epic Ramayana.

“MarkRam Setu built for India,” wrote one fan, suggesting that Markram had effectively built a bridge keeping India’s semifinal hopes alive.

Another supporter posted: “Markram delivered. Now it’s time for India to win and move ahead.”

For India, the message is clear. Markram may have built the bridge — the “Mark’Ram Setu” — but it is now up to them to cross it. If Suryakumar Yadav and his men seize the opportunity and win their remaining matches, the bridge of hope built by South Africa’s captain could lead India straight into the semifinals.

--IANS

cs/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift 

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift (IANS Analysis)

'We bowled really nicely,' says Aiden Markram after the Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We bowled really nicely,' says Markram after Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8s

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen 2026: Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory

'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'