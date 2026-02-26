T20 WC: India include Axar, Samson as Zimbabwe elect to bowl first, Maposa replaces Cremer

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) India have included spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson in the playing eleven as Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bowl first in a crucial Super Eights clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday.

Both India and Zimbabwe need to win the match after suffering heavy defeats to South Africa and the West Indies, respectively. With South Africa beating West Indies in Ahmedabad, India need to win their two matches if they are to enter the semi-finals.

For defending champions India, Axar comes in for Washington Sundar, while Samson, who will also be on keeping duties, comes in for Rinku Singh. Samson coming in also means Ishan Kishan has been pushed to number three, in a bid by India to break the left-handed dominating top-order, while Tilak Varma is slotted at number five.

There was a massive roar from the Chepauk crowd when India captain Suryakumar Yadav said Samson was playing. “Happy with the decision, we're looking to bat first. Boys are ready. Mood in the camp is relaxed. The way he spoke in the huddle (Hardik), an experienced player, he knows what he brings to the table.

“Team required that, and I think we'll have a good day tonight. Even if you win or lose, you learn something out of it. Just forget what happened in the last game. Play the same way as you've been playing the whole last year. Enjoy the game and forget everything. Be fearless,” he said.

Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza said Tinotenda Maposa replaces Graeme Cremer in the playing eleven as a tactical change. “Not your usual Chennai wicket. Looks moist, want to give the best chance to the seamers. If we can restrict India to a low total, it will go a long way. As much as we're feeling the heat, our opposition will be feeling the same. It's holding on alright,” he said.

Playing XIs:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Zimbabwe: Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza (captain), Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

--IANS

nr/bsk/