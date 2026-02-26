February 26, 2026 8:34 PM हिंदी

Rashmika Mandanna introduces her 'now husband' Vijay Deverakonda after a traditional wedding

Rashmika Mandanna introduces her 'now husband' Vijay Deverakonda after a traditional wedding

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) After tying the knot in a traditional wedding, actress Rashmika Mandanna introduced her 'now husband' Vijay Deverakonda to her InstaFam by dropping the first set of photos from the fairytale nuptials.

Showering love on her new husband, Rashmika revealed that he was the one who taught her what true love and being at peace with oneself felt like.

The 'Animal' actress penned a lovely note on her official Instagram handle, sharing what significant place VD holds in her life.

Rashmika even joked that she could write a book about the man.

She wrote, "Hi my loves, Introducing to you now “My Husband”! Mr. Vijay Deverakonda!! The man who taught me what true love feels like, The man who showed me what being in peace feels like! The man who told me everyday that dreaming big was absolutely ok and constantly telling me I was capable of achieving something much more than what I could possibly think I ever could! The man who’s never stopped me from dancing like no one’s watching..the man who showed me travelling with friends is the best thing ever, and trust me I could write a book on this man! (sic)"

Rashmika revealed that Vijay has a significant role in shaping the woman she has become today.

"I’ve become the woman I have always dreamt of being, because you made her who she is today! I’ve truly been blessed! Vijju I am always short of words to describe the feelings I have for you!! I’ve always told you that!! But you know suddenly all of my achievements, struggles, happiness, sadness, joy, life - everything just makes a lot more sense now - it is because I have you - witnessing it all.. being the biggest part of it all!", she went on to add.

Expressing her excitement about starting the new journey of her life with the love of her life, she shared, "I am so so so so soooo excited to becoming your wife! to be your wife! To be called your wife!! it’s full party time now!!"

Rashmika concluded the post with the wish "Let’s have the bestestest life ever together! I love you! "

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift 

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift (IANS Analysis)

'We bowled really nicely,' says Aiden Markram after the Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We bowled really nicely,' says Markram after Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8s

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen 2026: Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory

'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'