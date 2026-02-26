February 26, 2026 8:33 PM हिंदी

Indian Railways to recruit over 5,000 ex-servicemen as Pointsmen on contract basis

Indian Railways to recruit over 5,000 ex-servicemen as Pointsmen on contract basis

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Indian Railways will recruit more than 5,000 ex-servicemen as Pointsmen on a contract basis to quickly fill vacancies, as part of a new cooperation framework with the Indian Army aimed at supporting retired soldiers and Agniveers, Ministry of Railways said on Thursday.

The move comes under a newly introduced ‘Framework of Cooperation’ between the Railways and the Army to expand post-retirement job opportunities for Agniveers and serving Army personnel transitioning to civilian life.

The initiative is designed to ensure a smoother shift from military service to civilian careers while creating a dedicated support system for retiring personnel.

Under the plan, the Ministry of Railways has decided to hire ex-servicemen as Pointsmen across various zones on a contractual basis until regular recruitment processes are completed.

More than 5,000 Level-1 posts are currently being processed at the Zonal and Divisional levels. So far, nine Railway Divisions have signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with concerned Army organisations to facilitate the hiring process.

Army recruiting units have also been asked to actively coordinate with Railway Divisions to speed up appointments.

The broader framework highlights a shared commitment to providing meaningful second-career opportunities to veterans while contributing to national development goals.

Welfare and resettlement of retired armed forces personnel already form an important part of Railway policy, the ministry said.

To support this, Indian Railways has provisioned 10 per cent horizontal reservation in Level-2 and above posts and 20 per cent in Level-1 posts for ex-servicemen.

In addition, 5 per cent reservation in Level-2 and above posts and 10 per cent in Level-1 posts have been earmarked for ex-Agniveers.

In 2024 and 2025, a total of 14,788 posts were reserved for ex-servicemen in Railway vacancy notifications.

This included 6,485 posts in Level-1 and 8,303 posts in Level-2 and above categories, as per the ministry.

Recruitment to Level-1 posts, earlier known as Group D, is conducted through Railway Recruitment Centres, while Level-2 and above posts are filled through Railway Recruitment Boards via competitive examinations.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

SHGs transform lives of women in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

PM Modi and Netanyahu discuss IMEC, advance cooperation to promote connectivity

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift 

Escalating Aggression: Civilian bloodshed and widening Afghanistan-Pak rift (IANS Analysis)

'We bowled really nicely,' says Aiden Markram after the Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'We bowled really nicely,' says Markram after Proteas' commanding win against West Indies in Super 8s

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand addresses Rashmika as 'Vadina'; Welcomes her to the family

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

PM Modi concludes landmark Israel visit, Netanyahu sees him off in another heartwarming gesture

Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen 2026 played at the Aravalli Golf Club in Faridabad, Haryana, on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI NexGen 2026: Abhishek Kumar produces record low of 64 for come-from-behind victory

'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa in a Super 8s clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: 'Losing so many wickets in Power-play cost us,' says Shai Hope after loss against South Africa

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

In Israel, PM Modi reiterated India's belief in dialogue and peaceful solutions of conflicts

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'

Maggie Gyllenhaal reveals her inspiration behind 'The Bride!'