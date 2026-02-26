February 26, 2026 8:32 PM हिंदी

Chhattisgarh: Locals benefit under PMGKAY in Maoist-affected regions

Raipur, Feb 26 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) is proving to be a boon for poor families in the Naxal-affected areas of Mohla-Manpur and Ambagarh Chowki districts of Chhattisgarh.

Under this scheme, those eligible for government ration are receiving free rice, gram, sugar, and salt every month. This has brought a transformational change in the lives of farmers by enabling them to live a respected and dignified life while improving their economic condition.

Many families and beneficiaries are expressing their gratitude to the Modi government for this public welfare scheme.

Beneficiary Kamala Bai told IANS that the free ration provided by the government is very helpful for her family.

"We receive rice, sugar, and gram every month, which easily helps us survive for the entire month," she said.

Kamerath, a beneficiary from Navagaon, also praised the scheme, saying that the ration provided by the government is a great support for her family.

"We receive free grain, rice, and sugar, which helps us support our families,” he stated.

Samaru Ram Komre, a resident of Tolum Panchayat, also praised the scheme as extremely useful. He said that this government initiative provides his family with a full month's ration.

Thanking the government, Samaru Ram said that this scheme is bringing stability to the lives of rural and needy families.

Another beneficiary said that his family, consisting of two members, receives rations every month under the government scheme. He said that receiving rice, sugar, gram, and salt covers the entire month's expenses, and he does not have to worry about food grains.

District Food Officer Dilip Kumar informed that there are a total of 77,757 ration card-holding families in the district, comprising 296,785 members. All these families are benefiting from the Chief Minister's Food Scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana.

Notably, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) was launched with the specific purpose of mitigating the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

