February 26, 2026 8:33 PM हिंदी

ISL 2025-26: Bengaluru FC brace for tactical battle as Punjab FC seek away redemption

Bengaluru FC brace for tactical battle as Punjab FC seek away redemption an important match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season. at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Photo credit:: AIFF

Bengaluru, Feb 26 (IANS) The floodlights at Sree Kanteerava Stadium are prepared to illuminate this Friday as former champions Bengaluru FC host Punjab FC in an important match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 season.

The visiting 'Shers' come for their second straight away game, aiming to recover after a close 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC. Meanwhile, the Blues play their third match of the season, eager to sharpen their finishing after a tough 1-1 draw with NorthEast United. An intense contest is expected, with both teams aiming for victory.

This matchup is characterised by tactical intrigue as both teams incorporate important summer signings. For the home team, Braian Sánchez has rapidly gained popularity among fans, with his midfield vision playing a crucial role in the Blues' offensive setup. In the wider areas, Ashique Kuruniyan's rapid pace continues to be a key weapon, aimed at pushing defenders back. Meanwhile, Sirojiddin Kuziev's technical skill remains a significant and unpredictable factor.

Punjab FC responds with the talented Dani Ramírez controlling the tempo and the physically dominant Effiong Nsungusi spearheading the attack. Brazilian veteran Pablo Santos, known for his leadership, is strengthening the Shers' defence and will be key in neutralising the Blues' creative threats.

At the core of this contest is how well the midfield anchors perform. Bengaluru’s Fanai, who has played a key role in the early weeks, is enjoying his tactical duties. "I enjoy playing in this position. My role is very important as I need to link the defence and the attack and control the tempo of the game," Fanai noted. "I really appreciate the coach for trusting me with game time so far, and I want to give my best for the team."

Head Coach Renedy Singh also emphasises the need for a relentless work rate, no matter the opponent's strength. "It doesn’t make a difference to me what the team looks like on paper," Renedy stressed. "I want my players to play as if tomorrow is the last match and fight for every single ball on the field, in both defence and attack."

With both teams aiming to improve their positions, Friday’s showdown at the Fortress will serve as a crucial test of resilience and determination chemistry.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

