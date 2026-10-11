NCB seizes 53 kg drugs worth Rs 43 crore in Guwahati, arrests two

Guwahati, Oct 11 (IANS) The NCB arrested two drug traffickers and seized 53.937 kg of Methamphetamine/WY Tablets, suspected to be originating from Myanmar and valued at approximately Rs 43 crore in the illicit market, in Guwahati, an official said on Sunday.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Guwahati, achieved a significant breakthrough on October 6 in its sustained campaign against organised narcotics trafficking with the help of an intelligence input, said an official statement.

Officers of the NCB intercepted two trucks and subjected them to intensive and systematic searches and detected specially fabricated concealed cavities inside the fuel tanks of both vehicles, it said.

The tanks were ingeniously modified to facilitate the clandestine transportation of narcotics and evade detection by enforcement agencies, it said.

The operation led to the recovery of the contraband and the on-the-spot arrest of two drug traffickers, both residents of Bishnupur, Manipur, it said, adding that the investigation indicated that the seized consignment originated from Myanmar.

The seizure has disrupted a major trafficking attempt, and the investigation is being pursued to identify the international suppliers, domestic receivers, financiers, transporters, handlers and other associates involved, with the objective of tracing the entire supply chain and dismantling the network in its entirety, said the NCB.

Meanwhile, under the special “Absconder Drive Fortnight” aimed at apprehending accused persons wanted in various NDPS cases, the NCB Guwahati apprehended six key accused, said the NCB.

Of those arrested, two are residents of Assam, while one each hails from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura. The apprehensions mark a significant step towards bringing persons evading the legal process to justice, said the NCB.

The focused drive underscores NCB’s resolve to pursue wanted accused beyond geographical boundaries and strengthen investigations and prosecution through sustained follow-up in pending NDPS cases.

The NCB’s enforcement strategy in Assam and the North Eastern Region goes beyond individual seizures, focusing on identifying and dismantling the entire drug trafficking network, including international sources, transit routes, financiers, logistics providers, distributors and key operators, said the statement.

Recognising the organised and cross-border nature of drug trafficking, the NCB continues to strengthen intelligence sharing and coordinated action with State Police, ANTFs, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, SSB, Customs, DRI, NIA, ED and other agencies to target trafficking networks and their financial and logistical infrastructure, it said.

--IANS

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