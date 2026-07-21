Nayanthara, Kavin-starrer 'Hi' cleared for release with U/A certificate; to hit screens on August 14

Chennai, July 21 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has now cleared director Vishnu Edavan's eagerly awaited romantic entertainer 'Hi', featuring actors Nayanthara and Kavin in the lead, for release with a U/A certificate.

Taking to its social media timelines to announce the development, production house Seven Screen Studios wrote, "A tale that will steal your heart now has its date locked. Censored with a UA and on the way to theatres — Aug 14, 2026! A @jenmartinmusic Musical."

The film, which is being jointly produced by Zee Studios South, The Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, will also feature a host of actors including K Bhagyaraj, Prabhu, Radhika, Sathyan, Adithya Kathir and Kureishi among others.

Sources close to the unit of the film have told IANS that the story of the film takes place across three cities -- Chennai, Coimbatore and Pollachi. They also point out that the film will be a family entertainer and that it would not have any villains featuring in it.

For the unaware, Vishnu Edavan, who is making his debut as a director with this film, had earlier worked as an associate director to ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj in several of his projects including 'Kaithi', 'Master' and 'Vikram'.

Director Vishnu Edavan, while commenting about his film earlier, had said that it would be a wholesome family entertainer that would speak about true love.

Expectations from the film are high as this will be the first time that actors Nayanthara and Kavin are acting together.

The film, which boasts of a strong technical team, will have music by Jen Martin and cinematography by Rajesh Shukla. Editing for the film will be by the capable Philomin Raj and art direction will be by Shekhar B. Dances in the film are to be choreographed by Brinda while stunts are to be choreographed by Dinesh Kasi.

--IANS

mkr/