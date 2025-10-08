Navi Mumbai airport is a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations: Gautam Adani

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani highlighted the completion of the Navi Mumbai airport, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, as a major achievement in India’s economic development and "a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations".

“From blueprints to skylines, from dreams to runways, today India soars higher as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport," Gautam Adani said on X.

He also expressed his "deepest gratitude" to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and all the Central and Maharashtra government officials "for their steadfast support and partnership".

"A heartfelt thank you to every construction worker, engineer, artisan, security guard, partner and team member whose dedication turned vision into reality. Together, we have built more than an airport. We have built a symbol of Bharat’s aspirations," Gautam Adani added.

In his address at the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi said that Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that offers a glimpse of Viksit Bharat.

"It is built on the land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and its shape is like a lotus flower. This new airport is set to play a pivotal role in enhancing regional and global connectivity," he remarked.

He said that today Mumbai welcomed its second international airport, marking a significant milestone in its journey to becoming Asia's premier connectivity hub.

"Through this new airport, the farmers of Maharashtra will be able to connect with supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East as well," he observed.

PM Modi further stated that the NMIA will ease congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and significantly increase India's aviation capacity, adding that it will transform travel and connectivity in Mumbai, positioning the city as a global hub of growth and opportunity.

He also pointed out that the construction of airports in smaller cities has provided people with the option to travel by air.

"To make air travel more affordable, the UDAN Yojana was introduced. Over the past decade, many individuals have experienced flying for the first time thanks to these efforts. New airports and the UDAN Yojana have made air travel easier while making India the world's third-largest domestic aviation market," he noted.

He said that due to the UDAN scheme, millions of people have taken their first air travel and fulfilled their dreams in the past decade.

