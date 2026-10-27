October 27, 2026 3:38 PM हिंदी

Naveen Chandra’s ‘NC 51’ shooting wrapped

Naveen Chandra’s ‘NC 51’ shooting wrapped (Photo: Naveen Chandra/X)

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS) The makers of director R P Bala's upcoming film, featuring actor Naveen Chandra in the lead, have now announced that shooting for the film had been wrapped.

Taking to his social media timelines to confirm the development, actor Naveen Chandra wrote, "It's a Wrap for #NC51.@Naveenc212 in #NC51 Directed By @rpbala2012. Produced By @rpbala2012. @MuthaiahG @RPFilmsOfficial @Pgmediaworks. Co-Produced by @Queenbeeweb3 #KevinHagino."

For the unaware, director R P Bala, who has made his mark in the film industry in multiple capacities as a director, producer and dubbing director, has joined hands with leading cinematographer P G Muthiah to produce this film.

Naveen Chandra, who earned widespread appreciation for his impressive performance in 'Eleven'', plays the lead in this film, which happens to be his 51st movie. The yet-to-be-titled film is being tentatively referred to as 'NC 51'' andi is centred on a novel storyline that sources close to the unit claim will deliver a fresh cinematic experience.

Sources said that the unit wrapped up its shooting in Chennai on Monday. The entire team came together to celebrate the successful completion of the shoot and expressed their happiness over the film taking shape beautifully.

Haripriya Roshini, Bala Saravanan and Kali Venkat play pivotal roles in the film which has been shot by cinematographer P G Muthiah. Sakthi Balaji is composing music for this film, which has editing by Ajay Manoj.

The technical crew includes D. Crawford as art director, Danger Mani as stunt choreographer, Mohan Raja as lyricist and Raja Nallaiah as sound recordist.

With the shooting of 'NC 51', starring Naveen Chandra and directed by R.P. Bala, now complete, sources close to the unit say the producers of the film are planning to wrap up the remaining post-production work soon so as to be in a position to release the film in theatres soon.

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IANS

mkr/

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