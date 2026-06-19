Nauheed Cyrusi reveals three moments that ‘were never planned’ for ‘Maula Mere Maula’ song from ‘Anwar’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Nauheed Cyrusi took a trip down memory lane and shared some lesser-known trivia about the making of the iconic song 'Maula Mere Maula' from the 2007 film 'Anwar'.

Taking to her social media account, Nauheed posted a video of the song highlighting three memorable moments from the song that she stated were never planned or rehearsed and happened spontaneously during the shoot.

The actress revealed that the first moment occurred when she suddenly splashed water on co-star Siddharth Koirala's face. She added that the gesture was completely impromptu, and his reaction in the scene was genuine.

Explaining the sequence, she wrote, "Me splashing water on Sid's face was an impromptu decision. His reaction is all real. Watch him closely and you will realise."

The second unplanned moment involved actor Vijay Raaz. She wrote, "Vijay Raaz was just being his fun self & we had no clue he was about to go nuts on us. Both our reactions were absolutely real here... I still laugh thinking about this scene."

The third moment, according to Nauheed, the cast was taken to a location where the director encouraged to act naturally without any specific instructions.

She shared, "Our director took us here & said do what you feel like & I started running & Sid followed me. Till date I think this is one of the most iconic scenes of this video."

Nauheed further noted that nobody could have predicted the impact the song would go on to have over the years.

Talking about the song, 'Maula Mere Maula', it remains one of the most loved romantic songs in Hindi cinema. The track featured Nauheed Cyrusi and Siddharth Koirala and was sung and composed by Roop Kumar Rathod. The song was part of the 2007 film 'Anwar', directed by Manish Jha.

The film starred Siddharth Koirala, Nauheed Cyrusi, Manisha Koirala, Vijay Raaz and Yashpal Sharma in key roles.

–IANS

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