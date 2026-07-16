Nation’s maiden Hydrogen train: With no smoke, zero carbon emissions, India set to join elite group

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) India’s first hydrogen train is set to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Haryana’s Jind on July 17, making it one of the historic moments while signalling a turning point in the nation’s train mobility and also giving a big push towards clean transportation.

The state-of-the-art Hydrogen train boasts numerous advantages, including many firsts -- the absence of smoke and zero carbon emissions, operating on clean hydrogen fuel, with water vapour as its sole byproduct emission. These unique selling points have positioned it as a significant topic of discussion nationally before its official launch.

The Hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonipat in Haryana is a pilot project, set to begin an exciting chapter in the nation’s green energy transition journey, while powering a new era in train journeys.

The Hydrogen train, equipped with ten coaches, is powered by a 1200 kW hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system and emits only water vapour, making it a clean, green and sustainable alternative. With 3200 horsepower, it is the world’s most powerful hydrogen train.

With the launch of the maiden Hydrogen train, India is set to take a quantum leap in achieving cleaner and greener train journeys while advancing environmentally sustainable transportation and zero-carbon emission goals.

The train will also be a significant addition to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission as it has been indigenously designed and developed, and backed by indigenous hydrogen storage and refuelling infrastructure at Jind.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, taking note of the key milestone in Railways’ journey, said that with this landmark, India joins an elite group of nations, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, exploring hydrogen fuel cell technology for sustainable rail operations.

India's inaugural Hydrogen train has the capacity to accommodate 2,600 passengers. As it commences its journey from Jind on Friday, it is set to transform the operations of Indian Railways, enhance the travel experience for passengers, and further the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

--IANS

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