National Task Force on prevention of student suicides visits 30 higher education institutions

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The National Task Force (NTF) on mental health of students and prevention of suicides in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), conducted field visits to 30 HEIs across 10 states since May 2025, an official of the Union Education Ministry said on Tuesday.

The official added that the visits were for enabling a deeper engagement with regional and institutional contexts.

The Task Force also conducted 25 stakeholder consultations, to ensure an interdisciplinary and equity-oriented approach, the official said in a statement.

The NTF is tasked to identify the predominant causes which lead to student suicides; analyse relevant laws, policies, and institutional frameworks and propose reforms to the existing legal and institutional frameworks to ensure stronger enforcement, the official statement said.

Since January 2026, the NTF completed additional consultations on the following themes: Students and Faculty with Disabilities; Caste Discrimination in Higher Education; Gender, Mental Health and Suicides; Students from ST and OBC communities; Mental Health and Decriminalisation of Suicide; Gender Question in Student Suicides in Higher Education; Consultations with Mental Health NGOs and Consultation with Law Students.

The NTF has also shared on its website the Status Report (July 2025 and May 2026) that outlines the tasks undertaken by it.

The report also provides updated figures on institutional field visits, stakeholder consultations, and online surveys filled by Higher Educational Institutions, students, parents, faculty and mental health professionals.

The NTF also plays a key role in suggesting preventive measures, including recommendations to address existing gaps, create a more inclusive and supportive academic environment, and ensure equal opportunities for members of marginalised communities.

The NTF was constituted by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2025, to address the rising incidence of student suicides and to examine mental health and well-being concerns among students in HEIs across the country.

On May 27, 2026, the apex court allowed the NTF time till October 31, 2026, to file its final report.

In compliance with the Supreme Court order dated February 6, 2026, former Chief Statistician of India, Professor T.C.A. Anant was also appointed as a technical consultant to the NTF to conduct a comprehensive and scientific analysis of survey data.

--IANS

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