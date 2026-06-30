June 30, 2026 7:42 PM हिंदी

National Task Force on prevention of student suicides visits 30 higher education institutions

National Task Force on prevention of student suicides visits 30 higher education institutions

New Delhi, June 30 (IANS) The National Task Force (NTF) on mental health of students and prevention of suicides in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), conducted field visits to 30 HEIs across 10 states since May 2025, an official of the Union Education Ministry said on Tuesday.

The official added that the visits were for enabling a deeper engagement with regional and institutional contexts.

The Task Force also conducted 25 stakeholder consultations, to ensure an interdisciplinary and equity-oriented approach, the official said in a statement.

The NTF is tasked to identify the predominant causes which lead to student suicides; analyse relevant laws, policies, and institutional frameworks and propose reforms to the existing legal and institutional frameworks to ensure stronger enforcement, the official statement said.

Since January 2026, the NTF completed additional consultations on the following themes: Students and Faculty with Disabilities; Caste Discrimination in Higher Education; Gender, Mental Health and Suicides; Students from ST and OBC communities; Mental Health and Decriminalisation of Suicide; Gender Question in Student Suicides in Higher Education; Consultations with Mental Health NGOs and Consultation with Law Students.

The NTF has also shared on its website the Status Report (July 2025 and May 2026) that outlines the tasks undertaken by it.

The report also provides updated figures on institutional field visits, stakeholder consultations, and online surveys filled by Higher Educational Institutions, students, parents, faculty and mental health professionals.

The NTF also plays a key role in suggesting preventive measures, including recommendations to address existing gaps, create a more inclusive and supportive academic environment, and ensure equal opportunities for members of marginalised communities.

The NTF was constituted by the Supreme Court on March 24, 2025, to address the rising incidence of student suicides and to examine mental health and well-being concerns among students in HEIs across the country.

On May 27, 2026, the apex court allowed the NTF time till October 31, 2026, to file its final report.

In compliance with the Supreme Court order dated February 6, 2026, former Chief Statistician of India, Professor T.C.A. Anant was also appointed as a technical consultant to the NTF to conduct a comprehensive and scientific analysis of survey data.

--IANS

rch/khz

LATEST NEWS

ICG bids farewell to one of its oldest hovercrafts; to be displayed at museum in Kolkata

ICG bids farewell to one of its oldest hovercrafts; to be displayed at museum in Kolkata

Allari Naresh's film with director Chandra Mohan Chintada titled 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka' (Photo Credit: Annapurna Studios/X)

Allari Naresh's film with director Chandra Mohan Chintada titled 'Ramba Oorvasi Menaka'

India‑EU FTA builds architecture for long term regulatory coordination: Report

India‑EU FTA builds architecture for long term regulatory coordination: Report

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt letter from a young fan: You are very beautiful

Kriti Sanon shares a heartfelt letter from a young fan: You are very beautiful

EAM Jaishankar, Ireland FM discuss deepening cooperation as Dublin assumes EU presidency (File Image)

EAM Jaishankar, Ireland FM discuss deepening cooperation as Dublin assumes EU presidency

‘It all comes down to enjoying the game’, says Tsitsipas as he embraces fresh mindset before Novak Djokovic test in the second round of Wimbledon 2026 in London. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Wimbledon: ‘It all comes down to enjoying the game’, says Tsitsipas as he embraces fresh mindset before Djokovic test

FIFA WC 2026: 'We never lost belief,' says Mazraoui after dramatic win over Netherlands

FIFA WC 2026: 'We never lost belief,' says Mazraoui after dramatic win over Netherlands

'Bihar is better than Andhra on law & order', believe speakers at Vijayawada round table conference

'Bihar is better than Andhra on law & order', believe speakers at Vijayawada round table conference

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'attacked' by gay community

Kevin Spacey says he felt 'attacked' by gay community

Unchanged Australia elect to bowl against the West Indies in the first semifinal of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 at The Oval in London on Tuesday. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: Unchanged Australia elect to bowl against WI in first semis