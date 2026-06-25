National Games, Khelo India athletes to undergo mandatory anti-doping education: Mandaviya

New Delhi, June 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday announced a series of initiatives to strengthen India's anti-doping framework, including compulsory anti-doping education for athletes participating in the National Games and Khelo India events.

The announcement came during a review meeting of the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) here, where the functioning, capabilities, and future roadmap of the WADA-accredited facility were assessed.

Emphasising the need to prevent doping violations through education and awareness, Mandaviya said, “Athletes participating in the National Games and Khelo India competitions will undergo mandatory anti-doping awareness sessions.”

The Minister stressed the importance of educating athletes early in their careers to promote clean sport and help them avoid inadvertent anti-doping rule violations.

As part of efforts to widen access to anti-doping information, Mandaviya also announced that the 'Know Your Medicine' mobile application will be made available in regional languages.

He said, “Making anti-doping information available in local languages would help athletes, coaches, and support personnel across the country better understand prohibited substances and ensure informed decision-making.”

The Sports Minister also highlighted the need to expand the National Dope Testing Laboratory's international footprint and called for greater engagement with global anti-doping programmes.

“Efforts should be made to increase testing of samples from international athletes at the laboratory,” Mandaviya stated.

He noted that NDTL's growing technical expertise and adherence to international standards place it in a strong position to contribute more significantly to the global anti-doping ecosystem.

Addressing the broader challenge facing Indian sport, Mandaviya said doping remains a serious concern and underlined the need for awareness initiatives to complement enforcement measures. He called for anti-doping campaigns to reach grassroots levels, including villages, schools, colleges, and sporting institutions across the country.

The Minister observed that punitive action alone would not solve the problem and advocated for a larger movement centred on promoting clean sport and clean sportspersons.

NDTL, India's only World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)-accredited laboratory, plays a pivotal role in the country's anti-doping programme. Over the years, it has strengthened its infrastructure, scientific expertise, and testing capabilities while contributing to research and innovation in anti-doping science.

The laboratory has supported major sporting events, developed advanced testing methodologies such as Dried Blood Spot (DBS), and recently synthesised reference materials critical to anti-doping science, thereby enhancing testing capabilities and reinforcing the commitment to fair play.

The meeting was attended by Shreyasi Singh, Shooter and Hon'ble Minister for Industries and Sports, Government of Bihar; Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary (Sports); senior officers of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports; representatives of National Sports Federations; eminent scientists; and P. L. Sahu, Director & CEO (I/c), National Dope Testing Laboratory.

--IANS

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