National Dope Testing Laboratory signs MoU to advance sports science, anti-doping research and athlete welfare

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) The New Delhi-based National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Shree Guru Govind Singh Tricentenary University, Gurugram, Haryana, to advance sports science, anti-doping research and athlete welfare in the country.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing sports science education, anti-doping research, and the broader mission of drug-free sports in India. The MoU between NDTL, an Autonomous Body under the Government of India, and a private body was signed in the presence of senior officials from both institutions, underscoring the shared commitment to scientific excellence, ethical sportsmanship, and the holistic development of athletes across the country.

The collaboration seeks to provide students and faculty members with opportunities for advanced training, internships, research projects, expert lectures, and exposure to state-of-the-art laboratory practices. The partnership will also facilitate joint research initiatives, knowledge exchange programmes, and capacity-building activities in areas related to analytical testing, anti-doping sciences, forensic analysis, and healthcare diagnostics.

Director NDTL, Dr. P. L. Sahu, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and highlighted the importance of academic-industry partnerships in developing skilled professionals and advancing scientific research. He emphasized that the MoU will contribute to strengthening the ecosystem of scientific education and laboratory excellence in the country.

"NDTL's mission has always been to uphold the integrity of sport in India. Partnering with an institution of SGT University's calibre allows us to extend that mission into academia — shaping the next generation of scientists, researchers, and healthcare professionals who will champion clean sport. We look forward to a fruitful and impactful collaboration," he was quoted as saying in a release issued by the PIB.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor of SGT University, Dr. Hemant Verma, stated that this MoU with the National Dope Testing Laboratory is a proud step for SGT University. The partnership aligns with the University's vision of promoting innovation, experiential learning, and research-driven education. The collaboration will enable students to gain practical exposure to cutting-edge technologies and laboratory methodologies, thereby enhancing their professional competencies and employability.

Prof. Y. K. Gupta, Member (Eminent Scientist) of the Governing and General Body Member of NDTL, expressed that this partnership is expected to create a platform for meaningful academic engagement, collaborative research, faculty development programmes, student internships, and other mutually beneficial initiatives. Through this MoU, both institutions reaffirm their commitment to advancing scientific knowledge, promoting quality education, and contributing to the development of a skilled healthcare and research workforce.

--IANS

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