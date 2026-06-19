Natalie Portman reflects on Italian getaway: Best birthday week ever

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) As Natalie Portman turned 45, the Hollywood star reflected on her Italian holiday and called it her “best birthday week ever”.

Portman shared a string of pictures from her getaway, which also included the yummy food she gorged on during her holiday.

She wrote: “The best birthday week ever–thanks for all the birthday wishes and to Italy for being the greatest. And if you look closely, in pic 12 you can see Venus and Jupiter almost touching.”

On the work front, Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, will be seen sharing screen space with actor Jonathan Bailey in ‘Pumping Black’, a psychological thriller.

The film is set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling. The feature will be directed by Mimi Cave, best known for directing 2022 horror ‘Fresh’ starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sebastian Stan, and 2025 comedy-mystery film ‘Holland’, starring Nicole Kidman. Cave will direct from a screenplay by Haley Hope Bartels.

‘Pumping Black’ follows cyclist Taylor Mace, who at 35-years-old is finding himself aging out of the sport, reports variety.com.

Portman has had a prolific screen career from her teenage years and has been feted with receiving multiple accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, and two Golden Globe Awards.

She began her acting career at twelve, starring as the young protegee of a hitman in Léon: The Professional in 1994.

While still in high school, she made her Broadway debut in The Diary of Anne Frank and gained international recognition for her role as Padme Amidala in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

From 1999 to 2003, Portman attended Harvard University, earning a bachelor's degree in psychology. During this time, she took fewer acting roles but continued to appear in the Star Wars prequel trilogy and performed in a 2001 revival of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull at The Public Theater.

--IANS

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