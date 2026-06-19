Naseeruddin Shah reveals the one thing he would like to ask J.R.D. Tata

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, who portrays late industrialist J.R.D. Tata, in the recently released web series, "Made in India: A Titan Story," shared the one question he would like to ask Mr Tata if given a chance.

Naseerddin revealed that he would want to ask J.R.D. Tata how he managed to maintain his faith in the people he worked with, especially Xerxes Desai, amidst all the uncertainty.

He added that J.R.D. Tata's ability to back people with unique ideas, providing them the courage to do the unthinkable, fascinates him.

Naseerddin shared, "I would ask him how he managed to maintain such unwavering faith in people, especially Xerxes Desai, over decades when the outcome was far from certain. What fascinates me is his ability to back not just an idea, but the people behind it, giving them the confidence and freedom to pursue something ambitious."

Speaking about the web series, he added, "Made in India - A Titan Story captures this beautifully through his belief in Xerxes and the larger vision of building a world-class Indian brand. I would love to understand whether that trust came from instinct, experience, or a deeply held leadership philosophy, and how he knew when to stand by people even when the results were not yet visible."

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the show is a cinematic adaptation of Vinay Kamath's book "Titan: Inside India's Most Successful Consumer Brand".

The project also features Jim Sarbh as the lead, along with Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Namita Dubey, and Lakshvir Saran in ancillary roles, along with others.

Premiered on 3 June this year, "Made in India - A Titan Story" is currently streaming for free exclusively on Amazon MX Player, available across mobile devices, Connected TVs, Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Jio TV, and Airtel Xstream.

--IANS

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