Nargis Fakhri swaps gym workout for a pilates session

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Nargis Fakhri swapped an intense gym workout with a new fitness routine, Pilates.

Nargis, who often shares her selfcare videos and pictures on social media, shared a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen taking a mirror selfie at a pilates studio.

She wrote as the caption: “About to try this class #pilates on steroids”.

Nargis was last seen in Housefull 5, a comedy thriller, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder-mystery comedy, the film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

She was also seen in Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She has also appeared in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy.

Earlier this year, the actress had shared a vulnerable post about battling anxiety and sleeplessness while in Dubai amid the tensions between Israel and Iran.

She wrote: “No matter what, this feeling of anxiety & dread lingers becuz you just don't know what's gona happen next. Can't even get to sleep, your brain is on high alert. It's so late and I'm wide awake,” concluded the actress.”

--IANS

dc/