Nargis Fakhri says she was ‘a pilot in my past life’ after first flying experience

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actress Nargis Fakhri shared her happiness after flying for the first time, and quipped that her smooth experience may have something to do with being a pilot in a past life.

Nargis took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself in the pilot’s seat. In the image, she’s looking back at the camera as she held on to the yoke before taking off.

Captioning the post, Nargis wrote: “First time flying. Apparently I was a pilot in my past life cuz I did so well.”

On the acting front, Nargis, who is currently in the UK with friends Ekta Kapoor and Urvashi Dholakia, was last seen in Housefull 5, a comedy thriller, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It marks the fifth instalment of the Housefull franchise.

The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangada Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Soundarya Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Nikitin Dheer and Johnny Lever.

A murder-mystery comedy, the film follows multiple impostors who claim to be the son of a recently deceased billionaire as they compete for his fortune aboard a luxury cruise ship.

She was also seen in Mastiii 4 directed by Milap Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani.

The film followed three unhappy husbands, who plan to leave their boring marriages. Their bold scheme offers liberation and thrill, but the aftermath takes surprising turns.

Nargis came to prominence in India with the 2011 romantic drama film Rockstar. She subsequently played a war correspondent in the political thriller Madras Cafe, and starred in the commercially successful comedies Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3. She has also appeared in the Hollywood action-comedy Spy.

--IANS

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