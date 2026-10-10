Napoleon: 'America Aavi' is the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in the US using only film enthusiasts living there!

Chennai, Oct 10(IANS) Popular Tamil actor Napoleon, who has now settled in the United States of America, has said that his upcoming horror comedy film 'America Aavi' was the first Tamil film to be shot entirely in the United States and that it had been made using only film enthusiasts and Tamil technicians living in that country.

Participating in the audio and trailer launch of the film which was held in Chennai recently, Napoleon, who was a leading Tamil actor and Union Minister before turning a businessman and settling down in the United States, said, "We started making this film in a playful fashion after my children asked me why I was not acting. But as we started making it, it started coming out well. The film has come out really well and I believe it will be to all your liking."

Stating that the entire film, which has been directed by Thanjai JPR, was shot in the United States, Napoleon said, "We have introduced around 200 new faces with this film. All of those who have acted in this film are proper professionals in real life. They are doctors, professors, scientists and engineers in real life. They all are in senior positions in leading firms in the United States. We shot this film in the spare time that they could allocate for this film. We have made this film in 75 days."

Stating that making the film was quite a challenge as many of those who had acted in the film were actually people who hadn't even watched shooting from the sidelines, Napoleon said that the director and he trained all the actors and extracted performances from them.

The actor also pointed out that people from 40 different countries too had acted in the film, which has been produced by Dhanoosh Nepoleon and Gunal Nepoleon.

On the technical side, the film has music by Adish Uthrian and cinematography by Nashville Prabhu. Editing for the film, which is basically a light hearted horror comedy which one could enjoy with children, is by Linu.M. Snehan and Thanjai JPR have penned the lyrics for the songs in the film, which has stunts choreographed by Stunt Siva and dances choreographed by Kala.

--IANS

mkr/