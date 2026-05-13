Nani's 'The Paradise' makers trash baseless rumours on reshoots; say there has not been a single reshoot till date

Hyderabad, May 13 (IANS) Urging fans and film buffs to only rely on updates issued by them through official channels, the makers of director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action entertainer 'The Paradise', featuring Telugu star Nani in the lead, have now trashed baseless rumours about reshoots being done for the film.

Choosing to clarify a number of points and in the process trash rumours being spread about the film, the makers issued a clarification, which they chose to share through the film's official handle on X.

The makers said, "Over the past few days, we’ve noticed several baseless rumors and irresponsible speculations being circulated about #TheParadise. For clarity: #TheParadise was planned with absolute clarity from day one, and the film is progressing exactly as intended. Over 100 shooting days have already been completed successfully, and the remaining schedule is happening as planned - without delays."

The makers further added, "There has not been a single reshoot till date. There will be no reshoots planned for #TheParadise in future as well. Every stage of this film is being executed with the scale, precision, and conviction it was envisioned with."

Requesting everyone to rely only on updates issued through their official channels, the makers said,"Going forward, any false information being circulated regarding the film will be addressed directly by us. Please be responsible with the news and narratives being carried forward. #TheParadise is very much on track, and we’re excited about what’s coming next. Grand Worldwide release on August 21st, 2026."

In March this year, the makers had released a BTS video of actor Mohan Babu, who plasy the villain in the film. Mohan Babu essays a character called Shikanja Maalik in the film.

'The Paradise', which is backed by SLV Cinemas, was originally set for a grand release on March 26, 2026. However, its makers chose to postpone the film's release to August 21. The new date picked by the unit for the release thrusts The Paradise straight into a rare three-week festival wave. The first week gets a strong mid-week boost with Onam and Milad-un-Nabi, followed by Raksha Bandhan in the second weekend, and Janmashtami in the third.

For a high-budget spectacle of this scale, this extended holiday stretch offers an exceptional runway at the box office.

Only recently, the makers of the film had disclosed that actor Sampoornesh Babu plays a character called 'Biryani' in the film.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs for a number of reasons.

For the unaware, Srikanth Odela previously served as an assistant director to ace director Sukumar in 'Nannaku Prematho' and 'Rangasthalam'. He made his directorial debut with 'Dasara', which featured Nani in the lead. The film garnered critical acclaim and became a box office success, crossing the ₹100 crore mark. Now, Odela and Nani have teamed up again for 'The Paradise'.

Well known Bollywood actor Raghav Juyal too is a part of 'The Paradise'. It may be recalled that the makers of the film had welcomed actor Raghav Juyal on board the film's unit last year. Also, actor Raghav Juyal, who is basking in the success of of 'Bads of Bollywood', has already announced that he will be changing his look for the film.

It is to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

--IANS

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