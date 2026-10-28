Nani calls his 14-year journey with wife Anjana a ‘blockbuster love story’

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Telugu star Nani celebrated 14 years with his wife, Anjana Yelavarthy, and has tagged their journey as a “blockbuster family love story.”

Nani took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images with his wife, Anjana, and shared a heartfelt message for her.

“14 years for this Blockbuster Family Entertainer/ Love story. @anjuyelavarthy,” Nani wrote in the caption section.

Nani, after a five-year relationship, married software engineer Anjana Yelavarthy on 27 October 2012, in Visakhapatnam. Their son Arjun was born in 2017.

Nani’s latest is “The Paradise”.The film is backed by SLV Cinemas. The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs and the teaser has only added to the excitement. It is expected to release in eight languages namely Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Nani is one of the highest-paid and most popular Indian actors. He made his debut in 2008 starring in the romantic comedy Ashta Chamma, a success at the box office, and attained his breakthrough with Ala Modalaindi in 2011.

He went on to star in commercially successful films such as Pilla Zamindar, Eega and Yevade Subramanyam, further establishing his career. He won the Nandi Award for Best Actor for Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu in 2012.

Nani established himself with success through films like Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman, Nenu Local, Ninnu Kori, Middle Class Abbayi, Jersey, Nani's Gang Leader, Shyam Singha Roy, Ante Sundaraniki, Dasara, Hi Nanna, Saripodhaa Sanivaaram and HIT: The Third Case. Nani also featured as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 2.

In September, he shared a picture of his precious moments with his young son Arjun.

Nani shared a string of black-and-white pictures from the gym, featuring adorable moments with his son Arjun. The father-son duo could be seen in a playful arm-wrestling moment, while another picture captures a drawing made by his son.

“September. My little Paradise,’ Nani wrote as the caption.

--IANS

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