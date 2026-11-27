Hyderabad, Nov 27(IANS) Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, who plays the lead along with Telugu star Venkatesh in director Anil Ravipudi's eagerly awaited Telugu family entertainer, 'January 12 Vidudala', has now begun dubbing for his portions in the film.

Sources in the know claim that the film has triggered huge expectations as director Anil Ravipudi will be presenting Kalyan Ram in a completely new avatar that the audience has never seen before. Sources hint that Kalyan Ram will be sporting a stylish look in this film.

Meanwhile, music director G V Prakash has announced that half the background score for the film has been completed.

Taking to his X timeline, he wrote, "Bgscore half done for January12Vidudala …. BLOCKBUSTER written all over this film. My fourth Telugu release after #AakasamloOkaTara #irumudi #vishwanathandsons."

It may be recalled that the unit of January 12 Vidudala had, at the beginning of this month, begun its next schedule in Kazakhstan.

Shine Screens, the production house producing the film, had taken to its social media timelines to make the announcement. It had then said, "The action is getting bigger in Kazakhstan. The shoot of #January12Vidudala is in full swing, with Victory @VenkyMama & @Nandamurikalyan shooting a power-packed action sequence and a spectacular song. Just wait for a FULL-ON ENTERTAINMENT FEAST this Sankranthi, arriving in theatres on JANUARY 12, 2027."

Sources close to the unit had then said that director Anil Ravipudi had planned a special combination of action and song sequences for this schedule, bringing together two major attractions featuring the lead stars.

They informed that Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram had shot for a breathtaking action sequence under the supervision of renowned stunt choreographer Real Satish.

Set against the stunning landscapes of Kazakhstan, the sequence was designed on a grand scale. Sources pointed out that with two prominent stars coming together for the action block and Anil Ravipudi overseeing its execution, this high-voltage sequence would be one of the major highlights of the film.

The Kazakhstan schedule also featured a spectacular song featuring both Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram. Choreographed by Sekhar Master, the special number was filmed in some picturesque locations.

Prior to heading to Kazakhstan, the unit had completed a schedule in Ooty in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that the unit had shot in Mysuru prior to shooting in Ooty. Sources close to the unit of the film had then told IANS that all four lead actors -- Venkatesh, Kalyan Ram, Keerthy Suresh and Krithi Shetty were spotted at the shooting spot in Mysuru. The team, among other things, had also shot a song there.

Actor Sriman, who was also a part of the film, had taken to his X timeline to share his delight about being in a song choreographed by Brinda master after eight years.

The actor wrote, "Rocking choreography by the legendary dance master BRINDA.It’s been almost eight years since I got a chance to be a part in her choreography Thank you DIRECTOR Anil ravipudigaru @AnilRavipudi."

For the unaware, the makers of the film had recently announced the title of the film as 'January 12 Vidudala'. Prior to that, it was being tentatively referred to as #VenkyAnil5 / #NKRAR2.

A few days ago, the makers had released the first look of actor Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy in the film. The first look was revealed on the occasion of the star completing 40 glorious years in the film industry.

The poster showed Venkatesh in an Indian Army camouflage uniform, sporting sunglasses and a scarf, standing beside a rugged SUV. His composed stance and intense styling establish the image of a strict military officer.

The poster identified Venkatesh as Lt. Colonel Venkat Reddy, serving in the Indian Army and specialising in counter-terrorism and hostage negotiation. The Army insignia and crossed-swords emblem in the backdrop reinforced the military setting.

Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, the film is being presented by Suresh Productions Archana, and Zee Studios.

Keerthy Suresh stars opposite Venkatesh in the film, while Krithi Shetty is paired with Kalyan Ram. The film brings together an accomplished technical team, with GV Prakash Kumar composing its music, Sameer Reddy handling cinematography, Tammiraju taking care of the editing, and AS Prakash designing the production. S Krishna serves as the executive producer.

--IANS

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