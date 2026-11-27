Madrid, Nov 27 (IANS) Moroccan international midfielder Brahim Diaz has extended his contract with Real Madrid until June 30, 2031, the Spanish giants announced on Friday, securing the future of the 27-year-old at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The previous contract of Diaz was due to expire in June 2027, which would have allowed him to negotiate with other clubs from January. However, the new agreement ensures that the midfielder will remain part of Real Madrid’s plans for the next five years.

“There are stories that deserve to continue living. So happy to stay home and continue to be a part of this road to win more titles. Thanks for the love, Madrid fans. It’s a dream to continue here,” Diaz wrote in an Instagram post following the announcement.

Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019 when he was 19 years old. However, after limited opportunities during his initial two seasons, he moved to Italian side AC Milan on a three-season loan between 2020 and 2023, making 124 appearances and scoring 18 goals.

Following his return to Madrid, Diaz gradually established himself in the squad and has now made 173 appearances for the first team, scoring 22 goals. He has also been part of a successful period at the club, winning seven trophies, including one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, two LaLiga titles and two Spanish Super Cups.

The midfielder has featured in 10 matches across competitions this season, accumulating 258 minutes of playing time and providing three assists, including two in the Champions League.

Born in Malaga in 1999, Diaz opted to represent Morocco at international level in March 2024. He has since earned 36 caps for the North African nation, scoring 15 goals, and was part of the Moroccan side that reached the final of the most recent Africa Cup of Nations.

Real Madrid have also moved to secure the futures of several key players through contract extensions. Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has signed a new deal until June 2028, while midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni and attacking midfielder Arda Guler have extended their respective contracts until 2032.

--IANS

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