New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on Friday endorsed India's proposals for the establishment of two IORA Centres of Excellence. India also announced a grant of USD 500,000 towards the association's institutional and financial capacity-building, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The two centres are an IORA Digital Innovation Hub at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Goa, focusing on ocean sciences, and an IORA Centre of Excellence in Maritime Law at Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gujarat.

"Furthermore, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening IORA, India announced a grant of USD 500,000 towards the Association's institutional and financial capacity-building," the MEA said in a statement.

The meeting, chaired by External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, concluded with the adoption of the Delhi Communique 2026, reflecting the commitment of IORA member states to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean.

"During the meeting, ministers exchanged views on regional and global developments, with a focus on the Indian Ocean Region. They discussed ways to strengthen cooperation among IORA Member States in areas of mutual interest. Ministers also deliberated on IORA's forthcoming Action Plan for 2028-2032 and engaged with Dialogue Partners on potential areas of cooperation," the MEA stated.

Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation from 23 IORA member states and 12 dialogue partners participated in the meeting, along with representatives of IORA specialised agencies and observers.

Jean-Claude Brunet, France's Special Envoy for Regional Cooperation in the Indian Ocean, called for a stronger regional voice at the meeting.

"Finding together concrete solutions to face common challenges," the French Embassy in India posted on X.

Australia's Special Envoy for Indian Ocean Affairs Tim Watts led a delegation to New Delhi for the meeting, Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green said.

"The Indian Ocean is a shared strategic interest for Australia and India... A key forum for the Indian Ocean, Australia and India," Green posted on X.

Iran was represented at the meeting by Alireza Tootonchian, Director General for Multilateral and International Economic Cooperation, the Iranian Embassy in India said.

–IANS

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