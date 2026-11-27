Islamabad, Nov 27 (IANS) Several Pakistani migrants from the country's northwestern Bajaur district are feared dead after their boat reportedly capsized off the coast of Libya in yet another tragedy involving people from the South Asian nation who continue to make desperate attempts to travel illegally to Europe, local media reported on Friday.

The boat carrying migrants towards Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea near Libya on November 21 and families of those on board reportedly learned of the deaths from agents who had arranged their journeys, Geo News reported.

At least 25 people from Bajaur are feared dead or missing in the incident, although the exact number of casualties is yet to be officially confirmed, the report added, citing 'The News'.

The incident is the latest in a long list of such tragedies. In February 2025, a vessel carrying at least 65 passengers, mostly Pakistanis, capsized off the coast of Libya, weeks after a boat carrying at least 86 passengers, 66 of them Pakistani citizens, capsized near Morocco in January 2025, killing 50 passengers.

One of the deadliest wrecks involving Pakistanis occurred in June 2023, when a fishing vessel that had left Libya for Italy sank off Pylos in Greece. UN agencies estimated that more than 500 people died, Arab News reported.

According to Frontex data, Pakistani nationals made nearly 5,000 attempts to enter Europe illegally in 2024, while at least 83 Pakistani nationals died in Mediterranean crossing accidents in 2025 alone, a report in the 'European Times' mentioned earlier this year.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that reports of the latest incident had yet to be independently verified and that the Pakistan Embassy in Tripoli was pursuing the matter to ascertain the facts.

"We have seen some media stories pointing to a reported boat capsizing incident off the coast of Libya. There has been no independent verification of such reports so far. We hope and pray it is not true," Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said in a statement.

He said the Embassy had contacted the relevant Libyan government authorities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other stakeholders.

On Thursday, families in Barkholozo village in Bajaur held joint funeral prayers in absentia for eight young men, Arab News reported, citing Dawn.

"The Bajaur district administration expresses deep sorrow and grief over the deaths of people from Bajaur district in the tragic boat accident off Libya and extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the district's Deputy Commissioner said in a statement on Wednesday, without disclosing a death toll.

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain said more than 30 young people from Bajaur had drowned, adding that a shortage of steady jobs and little hope of improving their prospects at home were pushing young people to attempt dangerous crossings.

"For some young Pakistanis, the prospect of earning enough abroad to support their families outweighs the risks of the journey," the Arab News report stated.

–IANS

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