Beijing, Nov 27 (IANS) China's response to the conflict between the US and Iran has been pragmatic and opportunistic, serving its reputational interests in the Global South and protecting itself from the conflict's economic impact, a report has detailed.

The recent meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in China's Shenzhen demonstrates that Beijing is unlikely to become an official mediator in a high-risk conflict with little chance of success. A joint declaration issued following the meeting in Shenzhen did not include wars in Iran or Ukraine and made no concrete commitment to enhancing international security.

"For those hoping that China’s President Xi Jinping would help US President Donald Trump find an exit from the Iran war, the summit also demonstrated that Beijing is unlikely to assume the role of official mediator in a high-risk conflict with little chance of success," Grace Wermenbol, a Senior Visiting Fellow at the German Marshall Fund, wrote in a piece for independent Australian think tank Lowy Institute.

"Indeed, China’s response to the US–Iran war has been both opportunistic and pragmatic, serving its reputational interests across the Global South while insulating itself from the conflict’s worst economic ramifications," the author added.

China has publicly expressed commitment to promoting peace talks despite reports claiming that Beijing has provided missile systems and dual-use components to Iran that can be used for making drones, the report in Lowy Institute mentioned.

China does not intend to take on a security role in West Asia; its official rhetoric and vision for the region, centred on adherence to non-interference, national self-determination, and commitment to a selective international law differs with the United States.

The report details that despite China publicly committing itself to 'promoting peace talks' and securing a ceasefire in the US–Iran war, it has reportedly provided missile systems and dual-use components to Iran that can be used for making drones. Satellite imagery and intelligence provided by China have enabled Iran to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz and carry out strikes on the US bases in West Asia. Iranian-backed Houthi group has also reportedly been using China-provided parts to develop its own ballistic missiles and increase its military autonomy, as they once again have been involved in fighting with Saudi Arabia.

"Amid these linkages, Chinese mediation efforts are likely to be limited in nature. While China has increased its regional mediation involvement in recent years, its engagement – as demonstrated in the 2023 Saudi-Iran rapprochement and the Israel-Palestine conflict – is still characterised by a form of quasi-mediation diplomacy that is high on symbolism while minimising political risk," wrote Wermenbol.

"Though China appears to share the US interest in stemming Iranian nuclear proliferation, Beijing likely sees some strategic advantage in Washington’s attention being diverted from the Asia Pacific. Meanwhile, China’s ability to fully restrain and influence Iranian behaviour – and secure an effective diplomatic off-ramp – remains unclear. For now, then, China appears to have every reason to speak of peace but limited reason to push for it. As the Shenzhen summit made clear, if Trump wants an exit from Iran, he will have to find it without Xi," Wermenbol, a former Middle East specialist at the US Department of State, added.

--IANS

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