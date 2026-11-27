Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) The Bombay High Court has declined to stay or defer the Tata Sons board meeting scheduled for November 30, allowing the meeting to proceed as planned while making it clear that any decisions taken at the meeting will remain subject to the final outcome of the ongoing legal dispute over Tata Trusts' affirmative voting rights.

The court's order came in response to a plea filed by Tata Trusts seeking an injunction against the board meeting.

The trusts alleged that the casting vote of Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran was used improperly at a board meeting held on September 17 to override the mandatory affirmative voting rights of nominee directors representing the trusts.

At the heart of the dispute is Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association.

Tata Trusts has argued that the provision grants its nominee directors affirmative voting rights on specified matters and that the chairman's casting vote cannot be used to override those rights or resolve a deadlock involving the trusts' representatives.

According to the trusts, several resolutions at the September 17 board meeting were approved through the chairman's casting vote despite the absence of an affirmative vote from Tata Trusts nominee director Noel Tata.

One of the key resolutions related to the reappointment of Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons.

The trusts contended that permitting the resolutions passed in September to be formally confirmed at the November 30 meeting could dilute and undermine their contractual governance rights within the holding company.

The November 30 board meeting is also expected to consider issues related to disclosure of interest, the Reserve Bank of India's listing requirements applicable to Tata Sons, and a proposal to convene an extraordinary general meeting.

During the hearing, the High Court questioned the basis for preventing the board meeting before any decisions had actually been taken.

The court also examined whether the issue of Chandrasekaran's reappointment could be treated separately, noting that his fresh term is scheduled to commence in February 2027.

By refusing to grant interim relief, the court allowed the meeting to go ahead. However, it said that the outcomes of the board deliberations would remain subject to the final decision in the case.

--IANS

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