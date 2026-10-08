Nana Patekar’s death: Manoj Bajpayee, Manisha Koirala, Divya Dutta honour his contribution to cinema

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The news of veteran actor Nana Patekar’s death has left the film fraternity mourning. Actors including Manoj Bajpayee, Manisha Koirala, and Divya Dutta remembered the veteran actor and his enduring contribution to cinema.

Manoj expressed shock and disbelief over Patekar’s passing, recalling how the veteran actor’s journey had inspired many aspiring artistes who came to Mumbai in search of opportunities. “Shocking! Still cannot believe Nana Patekar ji is no more. For so many of us who came to Mumbai hoping to find a place in films, his journey gave us hope,” Bajpayee wrote.

He further remembered Patekar as an artist who demonstrated that an actor’s craft, individuality, and authenticity could help create a distinct identity in the film industry. “We have lost one of our finest actors. You will be deeply missed, Nana ji. Om Shanti,” he added.

Manisha Koirala also paid tribute to the veteran star. She remembered him as a remarkable performer whose dedication to his craft made an enduring contribution to cinema.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of a great actor, a remarkable presence and a true stalwart of the craft. His contribution to cinema and his dedication to his craft will always be remembered. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti,” Koirala said.

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala shared the screen in the 1996 psychological thriller-drama “Agni Sakshi,” helmed by director Partho Ghosh. The two actors also worked together in films such as “Yugpurush” and “Khamoshi: The Musical.”

Divya Dutta, meanwhile, shared an emotional tribute, saying she was still struggling to process the news. She recalled Patekar’s warmth, humour and the occasional calls he made after watching her work. She also remembered the advice and affection she received from the veteran actor.

Sharing their throwback picture, the ‘Veer-Zara’ actress wrote, “Havent really been able to.process this news!!! NANA SIRE...this is saddenning!!.. ill always remember your warmth and occassional calls when you saw any of my work!! Or just checking on me! Your humour ,your advice ..will always ring in my ears.and stay in my heart..and sire...thankyou for your cinema!!! You left us a legacy !!!RIP...”

Padma Shri awardee Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, aged 75. Reports said he was found unconscious at his Goa residence after experiencing intense chest discomfort.

--IANS

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