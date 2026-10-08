Nana Patekar cremated with full state honours at his village farmhouse

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) The late actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse in Donje in Pune district on Thursday. The actor was given a 3-gun salute.

The late actor’s friends and members of the film fraternity including Jackie Shroff, directors Anil Sharma, Aneez Bazmee, and producer Firoz nadiadwala arrived at Donje village to attend the last rites of Nana Patekar.

A huge crowd also turned up to bid adieu to the departed soul. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid his last respects to Nana Patekar at Pune airport before leaving for Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde went to the actor’s Pune farmhouse to pay his respects.

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 in Goa. The actor suffered cardiac arrest. The actor was taken to hospital where doctors attempted CPR and resuscitation for about 45 minutes. However, he was later declared dead on arrival.

Prominent members of the Indian film industry mourned the loss of the actor, as they expressed grief through social media. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to the Stories section of his Instagram, and wrote, “Nanaaaaa... Rest in peace bhau”.

Salman’s fellow superstar Ajay Devgn shared his condolences over the demise of the acting legend. He took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a still from their film ‘Apaharan’. He also penned a long note, as he lauded the late actor for his powerful presence.

He wrote, “Not many made us happy, sad and feel anger quite the way Nana did. His presence was powerful, his performances unforgettable, and his absence will now be deeply felt. Rest well, Nana. Om Shanti”.

Kamal Haasan took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a throwback picture with the screen legend. He also penned a long note, as he wrote, “Heartbreaking news of Nana Patekar Ji’s passing. An extraordinary artist and an even greater human being. The man was a force of nature, and he uplifted the lives of those around him. Beyond the screen, his work helping farmers in Maharashtra and his volunteer service during the Kargil War spoke volumes about his deep sense of duty. My deepest condolences to his family and his legions of fans”.

--IANS

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