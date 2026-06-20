Namrata Shirodkar gives a glimpse of the ‘most beautiful guest’ that walked into her Hyderabad home

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actress Namrata Shirodkar recently took to her social media account and delighted her followers by sharing a glimpse of a ‘special visitor’ at her Hyderabad residence.

Taking to her social media account, Namrata posted a series of pictures featuring a peahen perched gracefully on the rooftop of her home in Hyderabad. The bird was seen to be enjoying the peaceful surroundings.

Sharing the photos, Namrata wrote, "And the most beautiful guest walked into our home today ... #blessed and grateful home sweet home".

The pictures shared by Namrata on her social media account, show the majestic bird standing atop a white structure within the property.

Namrata Shirodkar is often seen sharing beautiful moments from her personal life on her social media account.

A few days ago, the actress had treated her fans with an adorable throwback picture of her two kids- son Gautam and daughter Sitara.

The old picture had both Gautam and Sitara posing with their hands up in the air, accompanied by goofy expressions on their faces.

Showering her little ones with love, Namrata had written, "My heart in one frame…(red heart emoji) #Throwback #tbt (sic)."

For the uninitiated, Namrata Shirodkar, before quitting Bollywood to marry South superstar Mahesh Babu, was a well-known actress of her time in the 90s.

From movies like Pukar and Vaastav to Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai and others, the actress was known for her acting abilities. On the personal front, Namrata Shirodkar got married to Mahesh Babu on 10 February 2005 in Mumbai.

Talking about her love story, Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met back in 2000 while filming for their movie "Vamsi". Back then, Mahesh Babu was an emerging actor in the Telugu film industry, whereas Namrata had already made a name for herself after winning the Miss India Universe.

Mahesh Babu's family was reportedly not too thrilled about their relationship initially but he somehow convinced his family for their marriage with the help of his sister.

The couple are blessed with two children: their son Gautam Krishna Ghattamaneni and their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni.

--IANS

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