'Namo Re' from Virat Karrna's pan Indian film 'Nagabandham' is a refreshing devotional number!

Hyderabad, March 15 (IANS) The makers of director Abhishek Nama's much-awaited mythological action drama 'Nagabandham', featuring actor Virat Karrna in the lead, have now released the highly anticipated first single, 'Namo Re', from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

This emotional musical piece celebrates Lord Narayana, aiming to connect deeply with audiences through themes of devotion, faith, and resilience.

Composed by the talented duo of Junaid Kumar and Abhe, blending traditional and contemporary musical styles, the song has lyrics by Sri Harsha Emani . The lyrics evoke deep spirituality, encouraging reflection on personal faith and divine connection. Vocals by Sindhuja Srinivasan, Aishwarya Daruri add emotional depth, making the song resonate widely.

A highlight of 'Namo Re' is its outstanding choreography by Ganesh Acharya and Shrasti Verma. Featuring around 1,000 dancers performing various Indian dance forms, the choreography creates a lively and visually striking presentation that celebrates India's cultural legacy.

The film, which has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs, is a dream project of Abhishek Nama.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast that includes Nabha Natesh and Iswarya Menon as female leads, and Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The movie explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar have provided the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar has contributed as the art director of the film.

'Nagabandham' is to be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. The film, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

--IANS

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