'Almost every delivery was hitting the stumps': Dasgupta praises Rashid's masterclass vs RR

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Former India wicketkeeper-batter Deep Dasgupta believes Rashid Khan rediscovered his trademark attacking rhythm and bowled stump-targeted deliveries during the Gujarat Titans’ emphatic 77-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

Rashid produced a decisive spell of 4-33 at Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday as Gujarat bowled Rajasthan out for 152 in 16.3 overs after posting a commanding 229/4.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner triggered Rajasthan’s collapse by dismissing Dhruv Jurel and Donovan Ferreira in quick succession before removing Shubham Dubey and Ravindra Jadeja to finish with four wickets.

Analysing Rashid’s spell, Dasgupta highlighted the spinner’s relentless accuracy and attacking line towards the stumps.

“Let's see the Shubham Dubey wicket, bowled from over the wicket to a left-hand batter. If he gets the ball to turn from outside off stump or off stump and hits middle or off, that's a really good delivery,” Dasgupta told ESPNCricinfo.

“It was the old, vintage Rashid today. If you remember when Rashid was at his best, almost every delivery was hitting the stumps,” he added.

Dasgupta pointed out that three of Rashid’s wickets were bowled dismissals while another came through lbw, underlining how consistently he targeted the stumps throughout the innings.

“Today, if you look at his four wickets, three bowled, one leg before, and if you look at his beehive, you'll find a very high percentage of those deliveries were hitting the stumps,” he added.

According to Dasgupta, Rashid becomes particularly dangerous against left-handed batters when he bowls over the wicket and attacks the stumps with his skidding leg-breaks.

“So that's Rashid Khan at his best. Plus, the moment he starts bowling over the wicket to a left-hander and his legspin deliveries are hitting the stumps, he becomes very dangerous,” he said.

Gujarat’s dominant win was set up earlier by captain Shubman Gill’s composed 84 and Sai Sudharsan’s fluent 55, helping the visitors pile up 229/4 before Rashid dismantled Rajasthan’s chase.

--IANS

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