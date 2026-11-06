Naman Shaw revisits childhood Diwali memories in Kolkata: ‘It was about being together as a family’

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Naman Shaw has taken a trip down memory lane, recalling his childhood Diwali celebrations in Kolkata, where he grew up in a joint family with six cousins.

Remembering the excitement of shopping for crackers, friendly competitions with other children in the society and family gatherings, the actor said the festival was ultimately about togetherness and the joy of celebrating with loved ones. Naman recalled, “Diwali has always been my favourite festival, and some of my fondest childhood memories are from Kolkata, where I grew up in a joint family with six cousins. The excitement would begin with all of us going to the markets together, buying crackers and then distributing them amongst ourselves.”

The ‘Kasamh Se’ actor added, “We lived in a big society, so in the evenings, all the kids would gather downstairs. We would have our own little competitions whose crackers were better, whose cracker made the most noise, and whose would last the longest! Looking back, those little things brought us so much happiness. Another beautiful memory is visiting my shop, where we would have puja, and then hopping from one shop to another, visiting my cousins’ shops, taking part in the celebrations, and enjoying the festive atmosphere. Wearing new clothes was another big part of the excitement.”

“When I look back today, I realise it wasn’t just about the crackers or the celebrations. It was about being together as a family, the innocence of childhood, and the joy of celebrating everything together. Those are memories I will always cherish.”

Sharing how he celebrates the festival, Naman stated, “I think Diwali is all about spending quality time with your family. I enjoy the traditional aspects of the festival, lighting diyas, decorating the house, having good food, and being surrounded by loved ones. But as I’ve grown older, I’ve realised that it’s the simple moments that matter the most. Especially now, with my son, seeing the excitement and happiness on his face makes the festival even more special.”

Speaking about the message of Diwali and the values that everyone should carry into their everyday lives, Naman mentioned, “For me, Diwali is a reminder that light will always find its way through darkness. Beyond the celebrations, it’s about hope, positivity, kindness, and letting go of negativity. I think we should carry that spirit into our everyday lives, be a little kinder, more grateful, and more compassionate towards others.”

“We often get so caught up in our busy lives that we forget the importance of spreading happiness, and I think that’s what the true spirit of Diwali is all about,” he concluded.

On the professional front, Naman Shaw has been part of several well-known Hindi television shows, such as ‘Kasamh Se,' ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay,' 'Kasturi,' and 'Tashan-e-Ishq.' He has also portrayed Adit Saxena in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’ and Anuj in ‘Kairee – Rishta Khatta Meetha,' among other television projects.

--IANS

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