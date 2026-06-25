Nagpur airport to emerge as growth engine for Central India: Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur, June 25 (IANS) Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Thursday that the modernisation and expansion of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur, would significantly strengthen Central India's economic landscape by enhancing connectivity, attracting investments, generating employment, and promoting industrial growth across Vidarbha.

Gadkari was speaking at the formal handing over ceremony of the Nagpur airport to GMR Group under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. Union Minister for Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present on the occasion.

Highlighting Nagpur's strategic location at the geographical centre of India, Gadkari said the city is rapidly emerging as a major hub for trade, logistics, manufacturing, commerce, and multimodal transportation. He noted that the airport's expansion and modernization would further strengthen Nagpur's position as a key driver of economic growth in Central India.

The Union Minister emphasised that the upgraded international airport would play a transformative role in accelerating the growth of tourism, mining, agriculture, and export-oriented industries across the Vidarbha region. Improved aviation infrastructure and connectivity, he said, would facilitate greater movement of passengers and cargo, thereby support regional development and create new business opportunities.

Gadkari urged the Ministry of Civil Aviation to facilitate direct international flight connectivity from Nagpur to major global destinations such as Singapore and Dubai. Such connectivity, he said, would boost trade, tourism, investment, and business exchanges, while enhancing Nagpur's integration with global markets.

Emphasising the importance of promoting local products and culture, the minister suggested showcasing Nagpur's famous orange barfi and other regional specialties at the airport, thereby providing greater visibility to local entrepreneurs and strengthening the cultural identity of Vidarbha.

Gadkari, together with Naidu and Fadnavis, unveiled the new logo of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, symbolising a new chapter in the airport's development journey.

The Union Minister welcomed the long-term development plans for the airport, including the creation of modern cargo facilities, Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) infrastructure, and enhanced passenger amenities. These initiatives are expected to support the emergence of Nagpur as an airport-led economic ecosystem and strengthen its role as a logistics and industrial hub.

Gadkari said that the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his unwavering commitment towards building world-class infrastructure across the country was contributing to such transformative projects for enhancing the quality of life of citizens.

The transfer of Nagpur Airport under the PPP model is expected to usher in a new era of infrastructure development, with phased expansion plans aimed at substantially increasing passenger and cargo handling capacities, attracting investment, generating employment, and strengthening regional connectivity across Central India.

--IANS

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