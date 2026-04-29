April 29, 2026 11:55 AM हिंदी

Nagarjuna thrilled with first cut of son Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin'!

Nagarjuna thrilled with first cut of son Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin'! (Photo Credit: Nagarjuna/X)

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) Telugu star Nagarjuna, who has just watched the first cut of his son Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film 'Lenin', has now announced that audiences were to witness a new Akhil on June 26 when the film released.

Taking to his X timeline soon after watching director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni and Bhagyashri Borse in the lead, the top Telugu star wrote, "Watched the first cut of our film 'LENIN' last night. I say this with confidence and pride… you are about to witness a new AKHIL on June 26 2026. Mark the date!!! See you in the theatres."

It may be recalled that the makers of the film had only recently announced that they had decided to postpone the film's release to June 26 this year. The film was originally scheduled to hit screens on May 1 this year.

Taking to its X timeline, Annapurna Studios, the production house producing the film, had issued a statement in which it announced its decision to postpone the release of the film.

It had said, "The release of Lenin which was originally scheduled for May 1st will now be postponed. With our dearest Mega Power Star Ram Charan's Peddi arriving on April 30th, we believe it is the right time to celebrate cinema together in a positive and healthy environment. We all know the bond Ram Charan garu shares with Akhil garu and how he has always been a constant well wisher. This decision comes with utmost respect and regard."

The production house further said, "Lenin will arrive on 26 June 2026 Worldwide. We assure you that Lenin will be a complete celebration of cinema packed with every emotion and presented in the team's finest form. We are committed to bringing you the best possible experience on the big screen. Thank you for your continued love and support."

For the unaware, actress Bhagyashri Borse plays the love interest of the titular character Lenin in the film. She plays a character called Bharathi in the action entertainer.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that actress Sree Leela was to play the female lead opposite actor Akhil Akkineni in the film. However, due to date issues, Sree Leela opted out and Bhagyashrii Borse replaced her.

The makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday last year.

The film’s title glimpse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tagline that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film is by Navin Nooli.

--IANS

Mkr/

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