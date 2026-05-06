May 06, 2026 5:58 PM हिंदी

Naga Chaitanya thanks audiences for their love for '100 Per cent Love' as film completes 15 Years'

Naga Chaitanya thanks audiences for their love for '100 Per cent Love' as film completes 15 Years' (Photo: Naga Chaitanya/X)

Hyderabad, May 6 (IANS) Actor Naga Chaitanya has thanked audiences for the love they have showed towards his blockbuster film '100 Percent Love' on the occasion of the film completing 15 years.

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the immensely popular film, which was directed by Sukumar and which featured Tamannaah along with him as the lead, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “#15YearsFor100PercentLove. Thank you to this really special team and the audience for all the fond memories and love.”

For the unaware, the romantic film, which released in 2011, quickly struck a chord with the youth, emerging as one of the most talked about romantic entertainers of its time.

Naga Chaitanya delivered a compelling performance as Balu, a brilliant yet egoistic college topper in the film. The role aligned well with his understated screen presence. His transition from intellectual arrogance to emotional maturity stood out as one of the film’s strongest arcs.

The romantic film continues to hold a special place among audiences even today for its refreshing take on college romance, competition, ego clashes, and heartfelt emotions.

Geetha Arts, the production house that produced the film, too took to its X timeline to celebrate the film completing 15 memorable years. It said, "A movie that made us laugh, smile and fall in love. Celebrating 15 years of the BLOCKBUSTER entertainer #100PercentLove. #15YearsFor100PercentLove. Yuvasamrat @chay_akkineni @tamannaahspeaks @aryasukku @ThisIsDSP @TheBunnyVas @GeethaArts @adityamusic."

Marked by a distinctive storytelling style and engaging screenplay that were unique to its director Sukumar, the film struck a balance between humour and emotional conflict, ensuring that the characters’ ego battles translated into love, misunderstandings, and eventual realisation.

One of the film’s most memorable highlights was its climax sequence, in which Balu, finally confesses his love to Mahalakshmi, played by Tamannaah. Coming after a prolonged phase of ego clashes and emotional distance, the confession resonated with audiences for its simplicity and emotional weight.

The music by Devi Sri Prasad further amplified the film’s appeal. With several chart topping tracks, the soundtracks enhanced the narrative and became an integral part of the film’s youthful identity.

--IANS

mkr/

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