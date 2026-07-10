Nafisa Ali-starrer ‘Max, Min and Meowzaki’ trailer unveils an emotional tale of love and healing

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) The makers of ‘Max, Min, and Meowzaki’ have unveiled the trailer of the film on social media, and it offers a glimpse into an emotional story of love, heartbreak, and healing.

Starring Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nassar, Nafisa Ali, and Vidhatri Bandi, the film explores the complexities of relationships and finding hope in unexpected places.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the trailer and wrote, “A rollicking tale of modern love, chaos, and those we come home to Max, Min & Meowzaki - Trailer out now! In cinemas July 24.” The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of Max and Min, a young couple whose relationship falls apart at a crucial moment. As Max grapples with heartbreak, he finds unexpected solace in Meowzaki, setting the stage for an emotional journey of love, loss, and healing.

Set against the backdrop of rainy Mumbai, the film finds beauty in everyday moments that often go unnoticed. Rather than focusing on perfect relationships, it tells a heartfelt story about real emotions, love, loss, and healing.

Presented by actor-producer Samiksha Oswal, the upcoming movie stars Medha Shankr, Siddharth Menon, Adil Hussain, Mandira Bedi, Nasser, Nafisa Ali and Vidhatri Bandi.

The project has been produced by actress Samiksha Oswal and her husband Shael Oswal, an entrepreneur, industrialist, and singer. Shael Oswal has also lent his voice to Max, Min and Meowzaki.

Written and directed by Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, “Max, Min and Meowzaki” is scheduled to release in theatres on July 24. The film also marks veteran actress Nafisa Ali’s return to acting. The actress, who is currently undergoing treatment for a recurrence of peritoneal and ovarian cancer, will be seen in a special role in the project.

--IANS

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