July 13, 2026 1:56 PM हिंदी

Nafisa Ali says she worked despite Stage 3 cancer, now battles Stage 4: Never know when something goes wrong

Nafisa Ali says she filmed with Stage 3 cancer, now battles Stage 4: Never know when something goes wrong

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Veteran actress Nafisa Ali revealed that she was battling Stage 3 cancer while filming 'Max, Min and Meowzaki', and went on to question herself.

The actress further added that she is now fighting Stage 4 cancer, and revealed she chose to be part of the film because of the message it carries for society and future generations.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Nafisa credited filmmaker Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, popularly known as Paddy, for believing in her at a time when she doubted herself.

She said, "Actually, it is Paddy's belief in me that I could play this character. Because I was questioning myself. Because at that point of my life, I was battling Stage 3 cancer. Today, I am battling Stage 4 cancer."

The actress said that she wanted to communicate a meaningful message through cinema kept her motivated despite her health battle.

"But the fight for putting out a message in my life has been the most important. Because you never know when just something goes wrong. And why me? Or why somebody in your family? So, that is the message. We have to take care of each other. It is important that we all think about this together. What is the cause of action that we all should take together? Moral responsibility," she added.

Nafisa stressed that life is unpredictable and that is exactly why people should value compassion and collective responsibility.

"Because, today I am here. Who knows what will happen tomorrow? Fight the good fight, but honestly. And when films are made, what is the purpose? To send a message for the future generations. And I did this film with that truth," she said.

Talking about Nafisa Ali and her brave battle with cancer, the actress has fought stage 3 of the disease and had emerged victorious.

A few months ago, Nafisa revealed that her cancer had relapsed, this time on stage 4.

The actress often gives her fans a glimpse of her battle and her perseverance and strength.

–IANS

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