October 22, 2026 8:26 PM हिंदी

Nadiya Moidu's character in 'Premalu' fame Naslen's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' revealed

Nadiya Moidu's character in 'Premalu' fame Naslen's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' revealed (Photo: Amal Neerad/Instagram)

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) The makers of critically acclaimed director Amal Neerad's eagerly awaited upcoming Malayalam film 'Bachelor party D'eux' on Thursday revealed the character actress Nadiya Moidu played in the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Amal Neerad wrote, "Nadiya Moidu is Anna Mathews."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it is a sequel to Amal Neerad’s successful film 'Bachelor Party' which released in 2012.

Sources close to the unit say that although the upcoming film will have a connection to the plot of the earlier film, it will have several new characters.

'Bachelor Party D'eux' boasts of a big and impressive star cast. It features actor Naslen, who shot to fame in the pan Indian blockbuster 'Premalu', in the lead. Alongside Naslen, the film will also feature actors Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharafudeen, Shine Tom Chacko, Chandu Salimkumar, Rajisha Vijayan,Hansika Krishna and Paris Laxmi in pivotal roles.

A week ago, the makers had disclosed that Naslen, who plays the lead in the film, plays a character called Sony in the film. Two posters of the actor from the film were released at the time of announcing his character's name.

Already, the makers of the film have disclosed the characters that some of the actors play in the film.

While Shine Tom Chacko plays Guru, Chandu Salimkumar plays a character called Mammu. Sreenath Bhasi will be seen as Xavi in the film, which will feature Shara U Dheen as Pappan.

Soubin Shahir plays a character called Dani in the film.

Interestingly, while the makers have disclosed the character names of the actors whose looks in the film have been released, they have made an exception in the case of actor Tovino Thomas.

Although Tovino Thomas's look in the film have been released, the makers have chosen not to release his character's name. While releasing his posters from the film, director Amal Neerad recalled a quote by Shakespeare. He wrote, "Hell is empty and all the devils are here -William Shakespeare."

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar and music by Christo Xavier. Editing for the film is by Vivek Harshan. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 19 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

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