La Liga: Espanyol's Kike Garcia ruled out of opening round due to tendon injury

Madrid, Aug 5 (IANS) Espanyol's preparations for the new La Liga season have suffered a major setback after veteran striker Kike Garcia was ruled out for the opening weeks of the campaign with a tendon injury that will require surgery.

The 36-year-old forward sustained the injury during Espanyol's preseason friendly against English Championship side Middlesbrough on Saturday. Garcia, who previously played for the English club, was forced off after just 18 minutes following an awkward challenge and immediately received treatment before being substituted.

Subsequent medical examinations carried out after the squad returned to Barcelona confirmed tendon damage in his right leg, dealing a significant blow to coach Manolo Gonzalez ahead of the new season.

Espanyol confirmed that Garcia is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday. While the club has not provided an official timeline for his recovery, reports in the Spanish media indicate that the experienced striker is expected to be sidelined for at least two months, ruling him out of the opening phase of the La Liga campaign, reports Xinhua.

Garcia was one of Espanyol's most influential players last season, scoring eight league goals and providing a valuable focal point in attack with his physical presence and aerial ability. His experience proved crucial during a difficult campaign in which the Barcelona-based club battled to retain its top-flight status.

Espanyol endured a dramatic season after spending much of the first half in contention for a European qualification spot before an alarming 18-match winless run dragged the team into the relegation battle.

Espanyol will begin their 2026-27 La Liga campaign at home against newly promoted Levante on August 16. Garcia's absence leaves the club short of experience in attack, forcing the coaching staff to look at alternative options as they prepare for the opening fixtures of the season while hoping for the veteran's swift recovery after surgery.

--IANS

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