Surendra Pal recalls playing Pradeep Rawat’s father Dronacharya in ‘Mahabharat’

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Surendra Pal Singh paid a heartfelt tribute to his ‘Mahabharat’ co-star Pradeep Ram Singh Rawat.

Surendra remembered their time together on the iconic television series and praised the ‘Ghajini’ actor’s memorable portrayal of Ashwatthama. Sharing a video featuring their scene from ‘Mahabharat,’ Surendra paid tribute to Pradeep and recalled their memorable association from the iconic television series.

He wrote, “Gone too soon, but never forgotten. @i_pradeeprawat Working alongside Pradeep Rawat ji in Mahabharat is a memory I will always cherish. His dedication, strength, and powerful presence as Ashwatthama left an unforgettable mark on every heart that watched him. Some journeys end, but true legends live forever through their work and the memories they leave behind. Rest in peace, my friend. Om Shanti. #PradeepRawat #Mahabharat #OmShanti.”

Surendra Pal Singh portrayed the iconic character of Guru Dronacharya, the royal preceptor of the Kauravas and Pandavas and father of Ashwatthama in B.R. Chopra’s legendary 1988 television series “Mahabharat.”

Pradeep Rawat played the powerful role of Ashwatthama, the son of Dronacharya, in the popular mythological show. His performance had left a lasting impression on audiences.

B.R. Chopra’s “Mahabharat”, which was telecast on Doordarshan from 1988 to 1990, remains one of India’s most celebrated mythological television series. The iconic show featured several memorable performances, including Puneet Issar as Duryodhan, Firoz Khan as Arjun, and Mukesh Khanna as Bheeshma.

Pradeep Rawat, known for his powerful performances in films like “Ghajini,” and “Lagaan” passed away at the age of 74. Following his demise, several celebrities paid tribute to the veteran actor. Riteish Deshmukh offered his condolences and remembered the late star.

Sharing his picture, the ‘Masti’ actor wrote, “I had the privilege of working with Pradeep Rawat ji… a true gentleman with a giant laughter. The room filled with laughter whenever he was around. My deepest condolences to the family and loved ones. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

--IANS

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