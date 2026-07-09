'Mysaa' unit completes filming of exciting underwater sequence featuring Rashmika Mandanna

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action thriller 'Mysaa', featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, have now disclosed that the unit has completed shooting a crucial underwater sequence featuring Rashmika.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, producer Ajay Saipureddy wrote, "It's a wrap for the exciting underwater sequence with Rashmika Mandanna."

The film was in the news just a few days back when director Rawindra Pulle posted a picture of him sporting a shirt bearing Rashmika's hand imprints on social media, saying, "The blood marks are on their way".

Unformula Films, the production house producing the film, for its part, had said, "Signed in mud. Remembered in blood. #MYSAA shoot in progress with #RashmikaMandanna, bringing raw emotion, grit and brilliance to the screen like never before. In cinemas this 2026."

Rashmika, while responding to this post of her director, jokingly remarked, "We should have also mixed some blood and umber powder in this beautiful art of mine! Next time for sure!@rawindrapulle @unformulafilms."

Only 10 days ago, the director had disclosed that the unit of the film had just wrapped up the shooting of a song in the film.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Rawindra Pulle shared a picture of the sets of the song and wrote, "#Mysaa song pack up." The song, which features Rashmika, has been choreographed by well known dance choreographer Brinda.

The film has generated excitement among fans ever since it was first announced. In fact, in May this year, the film was in the news when actress Rashmika Mandanna disclosed that the unit had successfully wrapped up a long schedule in Kerala.

Taking to her Instagram page to share pictures of the unit that worked in Kerala, Rashmika wrote, "Guys, a little update is that we successfully wrapped up a long schedule for #Mysaa in Kerala!!"

She went on to say, "And these were some of the darlings who worked so so hard and made it all possible. Thank you guys and I'll see you soon again on set."

Sources close to the unit had told IANS earlier that stunt master Kecha Khampakdi had choreographed some high voltage action sequences for this film which were shot in this schedule. Rashmika is believed to have performed some high intensity action sequences during this schedule along with key actors in the film.

IANS had reported earlier that the actress had been training hard at an intensive stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand to perform in the sequences that were to be filmed during this action schedule.

Sources in the unit had disclosed that the actress had trained for over eight hours everyday For 'Mysaa' in Bangkok.

For the unaware, Rashmika plays a tribal Gond girl- a character that demands emotional vulnerability as much as physical ferocity -- in the film.

The film, apart from Rashmika, also features Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles.

On the technical front, cinematography for the film is by Shreyaas P Krishna while music is by Jakes Bejoy. International stunt choreographer Andy Long is overseeing the action for this ambitious entertainer.

--IANS

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