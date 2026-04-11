Myanmar’s new govt should focus on Rupee-Kyat trade expansion: Report

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) As Myanmar gets a new President, Min Aung Hlaing, the Southeast Asian nation needs to advance bilateral talks with India in a “give‑and‑take” spirit and expand the Indian Rupee-Kyat settlement, a new report has said.

The report from The Secretariat said the new presidency presents huge room to elevate the partnership as Myanmar stands at the confluence of India’s three key foreign policy initiatives, namely, "Act East. Neighbourhood First. Indo-Pacific."

“It is a misnomer that Myanmar is fully oriented towards China. Hlaing is experienced and capable of balancing ties between India, China, and Russia. The new power structure can open a new chapter for India. New Delhi must aim to enhance its economic presence in the resource-rich country,” the report noted.

The natural partnership is also based on deep-rooted history and geography. New Delhi believes a purely security‑based India-Myanmar partnership, in isolation from political discussions, has limitations but the new government would help find a political way forward, the report added.

India stands ready to help find a Myanmar‑led, Myanmar‑owned solution to the country’s ongoing internal conflict and has proved its commitment by being first respondent in natural disasters such as Cyclone Mocha in 2023, Typhoon Yagi in 2024, and the Mandalay earthquake in 2025.

"As a close neighbour with deep ties with the people of Myanmar, India’s interest lies in seeing peace and stability in the country, cessation of violence, and resolution of issues through dialogue," the report said.

Further, India has been involved in the democratic transition process in Myanmar and has worked with diverse stakeholders on capacity-building and experience-sharing on democratic systems and practices.

New Delhi requires Myanmar’s continued and utmost support for developing two projects including the Kaladan and India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway projects, which are in progress, albeit at a slow pace.

Bilateral trade particularly in sectors such as fuel and pharmaceuticals will be key to expanding the Rupee-Kyat settlement, functional since January 2024.

These exports from India could be scaled up by Myanmar under the Rupee-Kyat mechanism, and against its beans and pulses exports in Rupees.

—IANS

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