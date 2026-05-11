Myanmar: India begins UN peacekeeping training for 30 officers in Naypyidaw

Naypyidaw, May 11 (IANS) New Delhi-based Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping (CUNPK) has commenced a two-week course on United Nations (UN) Peacekeeping Operations for 30 Myanmar officers in capital Naypyitaw, the Indian Embassy in Myanmar stated on Monday.

This is the 9th United Nations peacekeeping operation course between India and Myanmar and a three-member training team from CUNPK is conducting the course. During the commencement, Ambassador Abhay Thakur covered India's role in humanitarian missions contributing to global stability.

Last July, the 8th training capsule was conducted, building upon the seven successful courses conducted between 2016 and 2019.

“Myanmar and India share a unique and profound bond, one that is deeply rooted in centuries of shared history, vibrant cultural exchanges, and an unbreakable geographical proximity.”

According to the Ambassador's remarks, Myanmar stands at the confluence of three of India’s most important foreign policy priorities – Neighbourhood First, Act East and Indo-Pacific.

"This relationship is not merely strategic; it is a testament to our shared destiny and common future," he highlighted.

He also mentioned a meticulously designed curriculum which will focus on strengthening Myanmar officers’ readiness and understanding in critical areas.

According to the Ambassador, the curriculum includes graduated escalation and conflict management, which will equip the peacekeepers with the nuanced skills to de-escalate tensions and manage conflicts effectively in volatile environments.

It also teaches rules of engagement and protection of civilians, which reinforces the paramount importance of adhering to international humanitarian law and ensuring the safety and well-being of civilian populations, which is the very essence of peacekeeping.

Operational planning within complex peacekeeping environments is also included in the curriculum, which provides practical insights and methodologies for effective planning and execution of missions in diverse and challenging operational theatres.

Since 1950, India has been a key contributor to global peace and security, with over 2,90,000 peacekeepers serving in more than 50 UN Missions, the ambassador had highlighted last year.

"India is committed to and deeply honoured to share its extensive and invaluable peacekeeping experience," he mentioned.

The CUNPK has been set up as a joint endeavour of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces.

According to the MEA, apart from being a leading troop contributor, India has also been an energetic and influential participant in the UN debates on peacekeeping, and have helped in shaping current thinking on many conceptual issues.

–IANS

ksk/as