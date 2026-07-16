'My father sold a property to help me follow my ambition,' reveals shooter Sonam Maskar

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) Kolhapur’s Sonam Uttam Maskar went from casually taking up shooting to preparing to represent India at the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. She revealed that her father sold a property to provide her with the necessary equipment to follow her ambitions.

The 23-year-old 10m air rifle shooter will be part of the Indian team heading to Japan, where the shooting events at the Asian Games are set to take place from September 17 to October 3 at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery.

Sonam’s ascent to the global stage was preceded by financial struggles. As she committed to shooting seriously, the expense of professional gear became a barrier, especially as her family faced economic hardships after the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was a time when we were facing financial difficulties, especially around the lockdown period. When it became clear that I needed my own equipment to progress further in shooting, my father sold a property so that we could buy it. It was a big decision for our family, but they have always supported me,” Sonam recalled.

Sonam's first encounter with shooting was in 2018 during her studies at Tolani College of Commerce in Mumbai, and a professional career in the sport was never part of her original plans.

“I was always interested in sports and I used to play chess as well. I thought I should try something different, so I initially took up shooting. I started shooting as a hobby, but it soon became something I wanted to build my career around,” she said.

Following the pandemic disruption of her early progress, Sonam started focused training in 10m air rifle shooting at the Kolhapur range in 2021.

She quickly rose to prominence, with one of her proudest accomplishments being the silver medal at the 2024 ISSF World Cup Final in New Delhi.

“The World Cup Final medal in Delhi in 2024 is one of the most special moments of my career. Winning a silver medal in front of the home crowd was a very memorable experience for me,” Sonam said.

Her international achievements, notably her victory at the 2024 Cairo World Cup, led to her opportunity to represent the Railways. Currently, Sonam is concentrating on the Asian Games and is training with foreign coach Farnik Thomas alongside her Indian team coaches as she prepares for the major continental event.

Sonam also thanked everyone who has supported her along her journey. “I am extremely grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. My family has always stood by me, and I am also thankful to my sponsors, OGQ, the NRAI, SAI NCOE, Railways and my entire support staff for constantly supporting me and helping me grow as an athlete,” Sonam said.

“The preparations for the Asian Games are going well. I am currently working with my foreign coach, Farnik Thomas, as well as my Indian coaches in the team, and the focus is on preparing in the best possible way for the competition,” she concluded.

--IANS

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