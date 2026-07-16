FIFA WC: Tuchel retains FA backing to remain England head coach

London, July 16 (IANS) The Football Association (FA) has reaffirmed its support for England head coach Thomas Tuchel despite the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final defeat to Argentina, with the German expected to remain in charge until UEFA Euro 2028.

England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 ended after a 2-1 loss to Argentina on Thursday. The Three Lions had taken the lead but were unable to hold on, prompting criticism of Tuchel's substitutions during the closing stages of the match.

However, the result has not changed the FA's position on the England manager. Tuchel continues to enjoy the full backing of FA chief executive Mark Bullingham, with the governing body committed to seeing him lead the national team into Euro 2028, which will be co-hosted by England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland, according to the BBC.

FA chief executive Bullingham praised the efforts of the players and coaching staff despite the heartbreaking defeat.

"It is heartbreaking to be so close. The players and Thomas gave it everything today, and the squad, coaches and staff could not have worked harder during the tournament," Bullingham said.

"I would like to thank them all and also give my heartfelt thanks to our wonderful fans here in the USA and at home," he added.

Speaking after the semi-final defeat, Tuchel said he remains focused on the future despite the disappointment.

"We keep on going with the contract until the home Euros, I'm looking forward to that even though right now it's difficult to look that far ahead. A lot of big football nations are eliminated before the semi-final, so it is an achievement," Tuchel said.

"No one wants to hear that at the moment; me neither because we demand the most of ourselves. That's just the nature of being competitive," he added.

Tuchel was appointed England head coach in January 2025 and signed a two-year contract extension in February after initially taking charge on an 18-month deal aimed at ending England's long wait for World Cup glory.

England will now face France in the third-place play-off on Saturday. A victory would secure their best men's World Cup finish since lifting the trophy under Sir Alf Ramsey in 1966, while the FA views the team's run to the last four as a positive step ahead of the home European Championship in 2028.

--IANS

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