Valencia, Nov 27 (IANS) Marc Marquez reflected on his MotoGP retirement decision, stating that he had made up his mind after the Motegi GP in early October, after he had repeated spells with injuries and double vision issues.

Marquez, who clinched a historic eighth MotoGP title in Portugal a few days ago, confirmed that the final race of the season in Valencia would be his final in MotoGP.

The Spanish rider displayed the cards to make the shock announcement despite having a contract extension through to 2027 and 2028. "We'll talk later, but first... Thank you to everyone who's been part of this journey. I hope you've enjoyed it as much as I have. This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history," the readings on the cards displayed by Marquez, a Ducati rider, read.

Now, speaking in the press conference on Friday, the Spanish rider spoke about his decision. "My decision was made after Motegi GP. The only person in the world who knew was my brother Alex. I decided not to announce my retirement (until today) because it was the only way, the only chance to fight for the World Championship this year," Marquez said in the press conference.

"I mean, speaking about retirement was taking energy out of me. I fought for the championship, I won, but the decision was made, even with finishing in a good way or finishing in a less good way.

Marquez made his MotoGP debut in 2013 with Honda and went on to win five titles with them. He switched to Ducati in 2024 and now has back-to-back crowns with the team.

"I arrived in MotoGP in my own way, and I will go in my way. From 2013 until now, I have enjoyed it a lot. As I said (on the cards) before going out in FP1, I enjoyed my journey. Bikes are, and will be, my biggest passion.

"So I'm super happy, and I'm very proud - not of my career, because in the end you can win more or less, but I'm very proud to meet very nice people, different teams, different opponents, and especially my character, my personality has been made around motorbikes, around MotoGP.

"The reason for my retirement: I think we don't need any reason sometimes; sometimes you need to understand the situation. But it's true that the situation this year was very on the limit," he added.

Marquez had signed an extension with the factory Ducati team earlier this year, but had a crash in Le Mans later, as he required another surgery on his shoulder. "Of course, everybody can understand that, 'yeah, he's struggling a lot with the arm', and of course I had a contract with Ducati (until the end of 2028) - and I want to say thanks to them, because they understand very well the situation.

"But when I signed the contract in March, as always I was super optimistic, and I didn't know that I would have another surgery on my right shoulder after Le Mans, that I would struggle even more, and the weakness of the arm would be even more and more and more," he added.

Marquez has undergone seven surgeries to his right arm and shoulder. He also revealed the repeated diplopia issues with him during the ongoing season as he feared over it and over his injuries.

"Of course you can work, of course you can fight - I'm a fighter - but it's another point that I'm scared, and I started to feel the fear. And it's not the fear of the bikes. It's not the fear of the speed. It's an injury that is there, but at the moment it is not affecting my personal and professional life," Marquez said.

"After the Indonesia GP, apart from my injury on the arm, I had double vision again, only for 48 hours. After Le Mans, I had double vision again, only for 12 hours.

"Luckily, those two times I was able to recover well, but it was one of the main reasons why I controlled the risk and why I crashed less in this second part of the season.

"We are humans, and sometimes we are riding out there at 100%, but the passion is there, the adrenaline is there, I'm fast, I feel competitive, but sometimes it's better to think about it.

"I enjoyed it a lot until now; I want to continue enjoying this incredible world and this incredible passion that is motorbikes, MotoGP. And I think that the right time has arrived (to stop)," he said.

--IANS

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